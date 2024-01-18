DIE DREIGROSCHENOPER is Now Playing at Theater Basel

Die Dreigroschenoper comes to Theater Basel this month. Performances run through 19 June, 2024.

The epic theatre demands humour and imagination

Peachum, successful in the begging business, and Mackie Messer, gangster boss, fight for supremacy in London's underworld. Brecht shows them as businessmen with whom we citizens in the audience have more in common than we think. In his celebrated production, director Antú Romero Nunes alienates the audience. He has Brecht appear in person and proclaim: "An audience member without imagination can go straight home at this event."

On an almost empty stage, everything here is imagination, tempo and play.