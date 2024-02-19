Carmen comes to Theater Basel this month. Performances run through 11 June.

Seductive, independent, radical: Carmen has gone down in cultural history as a projection screen for male fantasies of exoticism. In her opera debut, Argentinian choreographer Constanza Macras liberates the famous title heroine from frills and castanets and presents her as a glamorous rebel.

A circus-like dance revue spectacle full of pop references unfolds over the abysmal story of a jealous murder. The award-winning conductor Maxime Pascal conducts Bizet's opera, which became a global hit with its captivating melodies and driving rhythms.

The ensemble of singers is joined on stage by dancers from the Dorky Park company.

About the Show

Opéra comique in four acts by Georges Bizet

Text by Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halévy after the novella by Prosper Mérimée

Musikalische Leitung – Maxime Pascal

Inszenierung – Constanza Macras

Sinfonieorchester Basel

Chor des Theater Basel

Extrachor des Theater Basel

2 hours 55 minutes with an intermission

Interesting for people from 14+

En français, mit deutschen Übertiteln, with English surtitles

Dialogues in English

