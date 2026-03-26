ARABELLA Will Come to the Zurich Opera House This Spring

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Zurich Opera will present Richard Strauss’s Arabella at the Zurich Opera House this spring. The production runs from 14 April to 28 April 2026, offering audiences multiple opportunities to experience one of Strauss’s most celebrated lyrical comedies.

Arabella is a lyrical comedy in three acts with a libretto by Hugo von Hofmannsthal, performed in German with German and English surtitles. The opera unfolds over approximately three hours, including an intermission, and is accompanied by pre-performance introductions for audiences.

The production features a creative team led by conductor Markus Poschner, with direction by Robert Carsen. The design team includes Gideon Davey (sets and costumes) and Peter van Praet (lighting), with choreography by Philippe Giraudeau. The cast is headed by soprano Diana Damrau in the title role of Arabella, alongside Michael Volle as Mandryka and Erin Morley as Zdenka, supported by the Orchestra and Chorus of the Zurich Opera.

About Arabella

Although she is surrounded by many admirers, Arabella dreams only of the «right one». She finds him in Mandryka, the Croatian landowner. Opera history’s final idealized marriage of love was written on the precipice of disaster: The opera dates to a time of deep social insecurity. The operetta-like tone of Strauss’ «Lyrischer Komödie» is strangely fractured. When it premiered in Dresden in 1933, it was instrumentalized by the Nazis for propaganda purposes. Director Robert Carsen doesn’t ignore the socio-political context and relocates the plot to the height of the Third Reich. The cast includes Diana Damrau, Michael Volle, and Pavol Breslik.

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