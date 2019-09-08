WHAT'S ON STAGE IN SWEDEN AUTUMN 2019 at Various

Whats on stage in Sweden autumn 2019

The theatre season has just started and there will be several new musicals on stage this autumn. It is a very exciting autumn to look forward to.

Stockholm

The main musical at Stadsteater is Fiddler on the Roof and it opened the 24 the August and the reviews has all praised it. Dan Ekborg plays Tevye and Pia Johansson Golde.

Next out in Stockholm is Sisters Act at China Theater. The Scandinavian opening night is the 11th of September. Gladys del Pilar will play Deloris Van Cartier, and in order to get the right inspiration for the role she earlier met up with Whoopi Goldberg.

The Threepenny Opera by Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill will also open on the 11th of September at the Folkoperan in cooperation with Stadsteatern. By the look of the pictures released it will be a modern version of it. Mac the Knife will be played by Fredrik Lycke.

As If In Heaven (Så Som i Himmelen) has been sold out since it opened a year ago and will continue to run in the autumn. The cast has been slightly changed and the re-opening night is the 12th of September.

Peter Jöback was the original Michael Spofford in Witches of Eastwick when it opened in London 2000. 19 years later he will play the lead role Daryl Van Horn home in Stockholm at Cirkus. Sir Cameron Macintosh has been involved in the production and just been in Stockholm for the final touch before the opening night the 19th of September.

Peter Pan - the Revenge of Captain Hook opens the 21st of September at Intiman and is a newly written musical. I will be an exciting adventure for the whole family.

Joshua Elias Harmon's play Admission open the 25th of September at Playhouse Theatre. Cecilia Frode and Jessica Liedberg will play the lead roles.

A new musical adoption of Robin Hood is opening the 27th of October at Stockholm Waterfront. It will start in Stockholm and then tour around Sweden. Script by Robert Dröse and Music by Martin Landh and Peter Nygren.

All Shock Up will open on Bristol Theatre the 14th of November.

Snow White the Musical will re-open the 23rd of November at Göta Lejon. This is a musical based on Grimm story and is not the Disney version. Script by Robert Dröse and Music by Martin Landh.

One of the most beloved characters in Sweden and around the world is Pippi Longstocking and this year we will be able to celebrate Christmas with her at the theater Intiman. Pippi celebrates Christmas opens the 30th of November.

Snow White will be interpreted by the choreographer Fredrik Benke Rydman in a new dance performance at Dansens Hus (The House of Dance) with the opening night the 11th of December.

Outside Stockholm

Lionel Barts' Oliver! In the adoption by Fredrik Benke Rydman will open at the Opera house in Gothenburg the 14th of September.

As the third theater in the world, the re-written version of Benny Andersson, Björn Ulveaus and Tim Rice musical Chess opens the 5th of October at the Opera in Säffle. It is totally sold out and it hasn't even opened yet.

The Beauty and the Beast will open the 18th of October at the Opera house in Malmö. The Beast will be played by Fred Johanson who recently played in Sunset Boulevard against Glenn Close on Broadway as well as in West End. Belle will be played by Sofie Gunnarsson. John Martin Bengtsson will play Gaston.

Fiddler on the Roof was a success at Spira in Jönköping a couple of years ago. It will be played again this year starting the 9th of November.





