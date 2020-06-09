VIDEO CONCERT WITH HELEN SJÖHOLM, TOMMY KÖRBERG AMONG OTHERS IN MEMORY OF KRISTINA LUGN at Teater Brunnsgatan 4

Concert "Samtidsterapi" in Memory of Kristina Lugn

The Nobel Academy Member Kristina Lugn passed away the 9th of May this year. From 1997-2011 she was the Creative Leader of the Theater Brunnsgatan 4. Her daughter took over her role 2011. The 28th of May a concert "Samtidsterapi/contemporary therapy" , The artists Helen Sjöholm, Tommy Körberg and Mira Eklund sings and Kalle Westerdahl, Figge Norling och Martina Montelius reads some of the poetry written by Kristina Lugn.

Helen Sjöholm and Tommy Körberg are two of Swedens most beloved artist. Tommy Körberg played the original The Russina/Anatoli in Chess at West End and in this concert he will sing Anthem from Chess among other songs.

The concert was filmed and you can see it here.

https://vimeo.com/427261576

