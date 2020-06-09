VIDEO CONCERT WITH HELEN SJÖHOLM, TOMMY KÖRBERG AMONG OTHERS IN MEMORY OF KRISTINA LUGN at Teater Brunnsgatan 4

Article Pixel Jun. 9, 2020  

VIDEO CONCERT WITH HELEN SJÖHOLM, TOMMY KÖRBERG AMONG OTHERS IN MEMORY OF KRISTINA LUGN at Teater Brunnsgatan 4Concert "Samtidsterapi" in Memory of Kristina Lugn

The Nobel Academy Member Kristina Lugn passed away the 9th of May this year. From 1997-2011 she was the Creative Leader of the Theater Brunnsgatan 4. Her daughter took over her role 2011. The 28th of May a concert "Samtidsterapi/contemporary therapy" , The artists Helen Sjöholm, Tommy Körberg and Mira Eklund sings and Kalle Westerdahl, Figge Norling och Martina Montelius reads some of the poetry written by Kristina Lugn.

Helen Sjöholm and Tommy Körberg are two of Swedens most beloved artist. Tommy Körberg played the original The Russina/Anatoli in Chess at West End and in this concert he will sing Anthem from Chess among other songs.

The concert was filmed and you can see it here.

https://vimeo.com/427261576


Black Lives Matter

Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles View More Sweden Stories   Shows


From This Author Annette Stolt

  • VIDEO CONCERT WITH HELEN SJÖHOLM, TOMMY KÖRBERG AMONG OTHERS IN MEMORY OF KRISTINA LUGN at Teater Brunnsgatan 4
  • Live Streamed Musical Concert Will Be Hosted by Malmö Opera on 8 June
  • ARTISTS CELEBRATE SWEDEN NATIONAL DAY 6TH OF JUNE
  • NEW SONG RELEASED BY HELEN SJÖHOLM at Spotify