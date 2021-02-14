Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VALENTINE DAYS CONCERT with John Martin Bengtsson

Feb. 14, 2021  

The Swedish Musical star, John Martin Bengtsson, did a live digital concert for Valentines day at 00:00 CET time. The concert is 1 hour and include several songs from the most famous musicals, but also some other songs and some beautiful swedish love songs.

John Martin Bengtsson has among other roles played Phantom in Phantom of the Opera in Sweden and Denmark.

The concert is available to watch at YouTube on Valentines day:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR2MY0EgD3Uvq1C3jtRaL3i-u665RewUzwqJ3bcO3i_Xey9jqdJtAkGRzeA&v=Mzh6UGP_Jx0&feature=youtu.be


