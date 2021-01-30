TV4 Hosts DON'T STOP THE MUSIC Fundraising Gala For Musicians and Artists

Don't stop the music

A two hour fundraising gala for the Swedish music industry.

Artist such lika Zara Larsson, Peter Jöback, Helen Sjöholm, Tommy Körberg, Loreen, Tomas Ledin and First AId Kid will perform Swedish songs like never seen before.

Zara Larsson will sing Hooked on a Feeling, the first Swedish no 1 on Billboard, First Aid Kit will sing ABBAs Chiquitita wearing the original ABBA costumes.

The gala is broadcasted on Swedish channel TV4 as well as their streaming channel TV4 Play.

https://www.tv4play.se/program/en-kv%C3%A4ll-f%C3%B6r-musiksverige-dont-stop-the-music