THE INHERITANCE is Now Playing in Sweden
Performances run through 25 March 2023.
At last, the multiple award-winning play The Inheritance is coming to Sweden, after successful runs in London and on Broadway.
Arv is an epic and multifaceted full-day performance in two parts, where we meet eleven gay men in contemporary New York. The younger generation, with its relatively free lifestyle meets an older generation that survived both the AIDS epidemic and social repression.
In a comical, tragic and honest discussion, the men try to talk about their lives, deliver a collective status update and explore all the unresolved issues that they've never expressed in words, in order to move on. Should they just enjoy their new freedom, or should they continue to fight? How do you handle your history, how do you heal instead of burning up?
This play was directly inspired by E. M. Forster's novel Howard's End and is often referred to as a sequel to Angels in America, Tony Kushner's monumental play (which has also been serialised for TV) set in New York in the midst of the AIDS epidemic.
The Inheritance had its world premiere in London in 2018 and won a record-breaking number of awards for best new play. In 2019, it opened on Broadway, where it won four Tony Awards.
The director, Carl Johan Karlson, born 1984, was previously an in-house director at Riksteatern. He recently directed Amadeus at Helsingborgs Stadsteater and Älskad, saknad, soon to open at Uppsala Stadsteater. Matthew Lopez is an American playwright who also writes for film and TV.
See Arv either as a full-day performance with a duration of 7 hours and 30 minutes, including a meal break, or as two separate performances of 3 hours and 15 minutes each.
More Hot Stories For You
November 7, 2022
In August Strindberg’s The Dance of Death, a married couple fight viciously. Day in and day out, they keep on quarrelling and are horribly mean to each other. Lilla Dödsdansen shows us what goes on in the room next door, where their kids are hanging out. Will they stay together and support each other? Or will they get caught up in their parent’s fighting?
THE INHERITANCE Opens in Sweden This Week
November 3, 2022
At last, the multiple award-winning play The Inheritance is coming to Sweden, after successful runs in London and on Broadway.
Swedish Country Artist And Fitness Guru Miqael Persson to Rebrand With Single 'Walking Medicine'
October 21, 2022
Miqael Persson is starting a new era in his musical journey by rebranding to new stage name, 'miQa.El', while also releasing his lively new single, 'Walking Medicine'. The song is a milestone for miQa.El, as it signifies his decision to start over in life and create new and meaningful experiences in all areas of life, which includes his music.
HUR VI FORSVINNER is Now Playing in Stockholm
October 18, 2022
Vem är du om 30 år? I ett skolbibliotek sitter fem ungdomar för att svara på den frågan i varsin essä. Skrivandet går sådär. Tiden kryper fram. Dessutom är de instängda. Har personalen låst och gått hem?
THE BEAST INSIDE Wins Best Horror Film At The Swedish International Film Festival
September 28, 2022
The Beast Inside has won Best Horror Film at The Swedish International Film Festival.