THE INHERITANCE is Now Playing in Sweden

At last, the multiple award-winning play The Inheritance is coming to Sweden, after successful runs in London and on Broadway.

Arv is an epic and multifaceted full-day performance in two parts, where we meet eleven gay men in contemporary New York. The younger generation, with its relatively free lifestyle meets an older generation that survived both the AIDS epidemic and social repression.

In a comical, tragic and honest discussion, the men try to talk about their lives, deliver a collective status update and explore all the unresolved issues that they've never expressed in words, in order to move on. Should they just enjoy their new freedom, or should they continue to fight? How do you handle your history, how do you heal instead of burning up?

This play was directly inspired by E. M. Forster's novel Howard's End and is often referred to as a sequel to Angels in America, Tony Kushner's monumental play (which has also been serialised for TV) set in New York in the midst of the AIDS epidemic.

The Inheritance had its world premiere in London in 2018 and won a record-breaking number of awards for best new play. In 2019, it opened on Broadway, where it won four Tony Awards.

The director, Carl Johan Karlson, born 1984, was previously an in-house director at Riksteatern. He recently directed Amadeus at Helsingborgs Stadsteater and Älskad, saknad, soon to open at Uppsala Stadsteater. Matthew Lopez is an American playwright who also writes for film and TV.

See Arv either as a full-day performance with a duration of 7 hours and 30 minutes, including a meal break, or as two separate performances of 3 hours and 15 minutes each.