SPAMALOT RETURNS TO MALMÖ at Nöjesteatern

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The Duck Equips as a Knight

Spamalot returns to Sweden - with a pretty wacky ensemble.

Including Anders "Ankan" (The Duck) Johansson, Samuel Fröler, Morgan Alling and Kim Sulocki.

- I'll soon be released from Pernilla Wahlgren's marathon shows, laughs Kim.

Premiere September 25 at Nöjesteatern in Malmö.

The musical is based on the cult film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Spamalot has been played both in London’s West End (2006-2014) and on Broadway since 2005. Samuel Fröler plays King Arthur – Graham Chapman’s role in the film. Ankan Johansson takes on Sir Robin (Eric Idle in the film), while Fredrik Lexfors transforms into Sir Lancelot (John Cleese). Sir Bedevere is played by Morgan Alling (Terry Jones) and Kim Sulocki plays the servant Patsy (Terry Gilliam). Sir Galahad is played by David Sigfridsson and Anki Albertsson becomes the Lady of the Lake.

The production will have a local touch with “Ankan” Johansson, Kristianstad son Fredrik Lexfors and director Anders Albien. Monty Python friend Anders Albien and choreographer Siân Playsted are leading the work, in dialogue with the creator Eric Idle. – The Phantom of the Opera was performed for almost 40 years. That is probably what Eric Idle wants to achieve with his Spamalot, at least, says Anders Albien with a smile. Ankan Johansson works as a comedian, on radio and TV but is possibly unexpected in musicals. He suspects why he got the role of the musical’s coward, Sir Robin. – I feel that Sir Robin is the role that Tommy Körberg would turn down, that’s where he probably draws the line, says Ankan Johansson.

Five knights in armor will now practice dancing and singing at the Nöjesteatern.

Spamalot's bloated and messy set design, with God's five-meter feet and

flying cows also requires muscular and fast stage techniques.

- No one wants to be flattened under God's foot, no matter how atheist you are, says Ankan.

Hugo Carlsson and Adde Malmberg have translated Eric Idle's script.

The performance will be performed in Malmö during the autumn and winter of 2026.

Footnote. Kim Sulocki has performed constantly with Pernilla Wahlgren since February 2018.

(It took a pandemic in 2019-2020 to pause.) The last day of work with Pernilla

will be May 16 at Göta Lejon in Stockholm, with “The Play That Goes to Hell”.

Monty Python's Spamalot is presented by Julius Production in collaboration with Monty Python's creator Eric Idle. Producer Emelie Löfmark. Director Anders Albien. Choreographer Siân Playsted. Voice actor: John Cleese.

Photo @Jonas Persson

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