SHE LOVES ME opens 18th of September 2021 at Spira

In the autumn of 2021, the audience can look forward to seductive feelgood in a new Scandinavian premiere in Jönköping.

She loves me is a smart romcom from Broadway's heyday and behind the musical comedy is a super team, which theater director Staffan Aspegren is happy to once again welcome to Spira. Yes, we want to look ahead and fully plan for next season! We are currently releasing 50 tickets per performance for the musical in the autumn of 2021. - We hope, just as we believe the audience does, that it will be possible to experience performing arts on the other side of the year. The security measures have been in place for a long time and we are ready as soon as the restrictions allow it, says Maria Waldenvik, acting marketing manager, Kulturhuset Spira.

The musical She loves me takes place in the 1930s in Budapest's most extravagant neighborhood, in a throng of art deco and elegance. In the main roles we see two love-thirsty singles, who work in the same perfume shop. Both long for romance and both will find it where they least expect it.

The story is loaded with quick lines, humor and charm. Directed and choreographed by Roine Söderlundh, who has been involved in creating successes as Mamma Mia! The Party (in Tyrol and O2 Arena in London), On the Town (in Spira, 2018) and not least the cinema audience's favorite, En del av mitt hjärta with Malin Åkerman.

With She loves me, Roine, the artistic team and ensemble now offer the residents in and outside Jönköping County an equally cinematic experience - live from the stage - about a Tinder life long before the mobiles... - It feels extremely pleasurable in these times to have something that She loves me to look forward to and to work with. It's a little praline. Intense and fun, with a high tempo. It will be nice too, says Roine Söderlundh, director & choreographer.

Superteam

The musical contains fantastic song and dance numbers as well as unexpected complications. Everything is located in a vibrant Europe signed by Frida Arvidsson (scenography) and dressed up by Madame Camilla Thulin (costume design).

- I am over the top excited and happy that we have managed to attract this super team here again. In the hands of this trio, everything becomes a party. Add to that a love story in a perfume shop that - maybe - sells more than fragrances? Seductive is just the first name, says Staffan Aspegren, artistic director of Teater

For the lyrics and music, performed by Jönköping's Sinfonietta, Book / Harnick - the radar couple is behind another Spira - known world success, the musical Spelman på Taket. Per Hörding is responsible for lighting design.

You´ve got mail

The script is based on the Hungarian play Parfumerie and the subject, how to find the right seventeen in the dating jungle, never seems to go out of date. In 1963, the story had its Broadway premiere and at the same time gave the playwright Joe Masteroff a Tony Award nomination (a few years later he won the Cabaret Award). In 1964, She Loves Me was staged in the West End. In 1998, it was processed for the white screen in the popular film version You´ve got mail. Then with Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks in the roles of the unlikely couple.

In Jönköping we see Linda Olsson (Matilda, On the Town, Come from away, etc.) and the Kalle Malmberg as love-thirsty Amalia Balash and Georg Nowack. Ilona Ritter will be played by Nina Pressing and Steven Kodaly by Jonas Eskil Brehmer.

She loves you opens the 18th of September 2021 and tickets go on sale the 1st of December 2020.

https://www.smot.se/she-loves-me

