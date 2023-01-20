Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: PETER PAN GOES WRONG at Cirkus

Review: PETER PAN GOES WRONG at Cirkus

The production runs till the 14th of May

Jan. 20, 2023  
Review: PETER PAN GOES WRONG at Cirkus

Opening night the 19th of Januari 2022

Peter Pan Goes Wrong! is written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Herny Shields and was first staged in London in 2013 and is due to be staged on Broadway in March this year. Super professional Edward af Sillén has both translated and directed this production with some of Sweden's leading comic actors such as Pernilla Wahlgren, Ola Forssmed, Per Andersson, David Batra, Clara Henry and Anton Lundqvist. In this play, they really get to shine with their talents and their comic expressions when they have to play the amateur theater company Thalia. Playing amateur when you're a pro must really be a challenge. Thalia is going to put on her biggest play ever, the one about Peter Pan. Everything that can go wrong does go wrong, but they don't give up and continue to play the game despite stage fright, missed lines, scenery that collapses and the technique fails time and time again. The actors really have challenges beyond the usual, for example Anton Lundqvist (Peter Pan) who flies around in all possible directions, up and down and straight into various sets. There will probably be a few bruises after this performance. This is a play where the sets and the technology have a very special role and the work behind them deserves great praise.

I'm usually quite difficult to flirt with when it comes to comedies, but here they've really succeeded in mixinga all types of comedic tricks, so even my laughing muscles got a proper exercise. Lots of good surprise moments that attract laughter, but there are also moments when he jokes drag on for too long. There is a lot of laughter in the audience, which is contagious. A good laugh prolongs life and after this evening everyone who was there probably lives a little bit longer!

Peter Pan Goes Wrong! plays until February 26 at Cirkus and then goes on tour around the country and ends in Gothenburg on May 14. Tickets can be purchased here:

/https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220067®id=162&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peterpan.se%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




TIME FOR HAPPINESS is Now Playing at the Royal Dramatic Theatre Photo
TIME FOR HAPPINESS is Now Playing at the Royal Dramatic Theatre
A woman has found the perfect plot for her own burial. Now she wants to show it to her adult kids. But only her daughter turns up. Her son seems to be late. At the cemetery they also meet a neighbour, his ex-wife and a party that just lost a family member.
Premiere Recording Of Joseph Bolognes LAMANT ANONYME Performed By Haymarket Opera Company Photo
Premiere Recording Of Joseph Bologne's L'AMANT ANONYME Performed By Haymarket Opera Company Out February 10
​​​​​​​Haymarket Opera, Chicago's premier early opera company that presents historically informed performances played on 18th-century classical era instruments, performs L'Amant Anonyme (The Anonymous Lover) by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (1745–1799) on a world-premiere recording of the opera to be released by Cedille Records (CDR 90000 217) on February 10, 2023. L'Amant Anonyme is available for pre-order from Cedille and Amazon.
CRIME AND PUNISHMENT is Now Playing at Dramaten Photo
CRIME AND PUNISHMENT is Now Playing at Dramaten
Perhaps Europe's most talked about and provocative director, Oliver Frljić, stages one of the most important novels in modern literary history. Performances run through 11 March.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards; Cirkus Stockholm Leads Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards; Cirkus Stockholm Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

From This Author - Annette Stolt

Annette Stolt is from Stockholm Sweden and works as a CFO at an organization to distribute remuneration for copyrights to screenwriters, singers, musicians, composers, actors, writers, directors an... (read more about this author)


Review: PETER PAN GOES WRONG at CirkusReview: PETER PAN GOES WRONG at Cirkus
January 20, 2023

The great director Edward af Sillén biings out the best from the actors and the audience roars of laughter!
Review: EMIL - WINTER IN LÖNNEBERGA at IntimanReview: EMIL - WINTER IN LÖNNEBERGA at Intiman
November 27, 2022

What did our critic think of EMIL - WINTER IN LÖNNEBERGA at Intiman? A great family show in the spirit of Astrid Lindgren
Review: A WORLD OF SKIFS at Hamburger BörsReview: A WORLD OF SKIFS at Hamburger Börs
October 6, 2022

At age 75, Björns Skifs is having his forth show at Hamburger Börs. A show in honor to his love to music, including his Billboard no 1 Hooked on a feeling. A fantastic show with music legend!
Review: RED SPEEDO at Playhouse TeaterReview: RED SPEEDO at Playhouse Teater
October 2, 2022

What did our critic think of RED SPEEDO?
Review: TOOTSIE, THE MUSICAL at OscarsteaternReview: TOOTSIE, THE MUSICAL at Oscarsteatern
October 1, 2022

The opening of Tootsie in Stockholm was enjoyed by both the audience and the creators Robert Horn and David Yazbek.
share