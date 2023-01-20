Review: PETER PAN GOES WRONG at Cirkus

Opening night the 19th of Januari 2022

Peter Pan Goes Wrong! is written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Herny Shields and was first staged in London in 2013 and is due to be staged on Broadway in March this year. Super professional Edward af Sillén has both translated and directed this production with some of Sweden's leading comic actors such as Pernilla Wahlgren, Ola Forssmed, Per Andersson, David Batra, Clara Henry and Anton Lundqvist. In this play, they really get to shine with their talents and their comic expressions when they have to play the amateur theater company Thalia. Playing amateur when you're a pro must really be a challenge. Thalia is going to put on her biggest play ever, the one about Peter Pan. Everything that can go wrong does go wrong, but they don't give up and continue to play the game despite stage fright, missed lines, scenery that collapses and the technique fails time and time again. The actors really have challenges beyond the usual, for example Anton Lundqvist (Peter Pan) who flies around in all possible directions, up and down and straight into various sets. There will probably be a few bruises after this performance. This is a play where the sets and the technology have a very special role and the work behind them deserves great praise.

I'm usually quite difficult to flirt with when it comes to comedies, but here they've really succeeded in mixinga all types of comedic tricks, so even my laughing muscles got a proper exercise. Lots of good surprise moments that attract laughter, but there are also moments when he jokes drag on for too long. There is a lot of laughter in the audience, which is contagious. A good laugh prolongs life and after this evening everyone who was there probably lives a little bit longer!

Peter Pan Goes Wrong! plays until February 26 at Cirkus and then goes on tour around the country and ends in Gothenburg on May 14. Tickets can be purchased here:

