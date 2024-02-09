Review: NANNE THE BEST - THE MUSIK OF TINA TURNER At Hamburger Börs

By: Feb. 09, 2024

Over the years, I have often thought that Nanne Grönvall reminds a lot of Tina Turner on stage, similar movement patterns, strong voices, radiance and full of energy. But it's not just the stage presence they share, Nanne tells with great empathy, among other things, about their similar tough home envirionement as children that left a mark on them and that it was the strength and love of singing that got them out of there.

When Nanne pays tribute to Tina, all the big hits, such as It's takes two, Simply the Best, Son of a preacher man and What's love got to do with it, have been picked out and it's full speed almost all the time, but the great asset of the evening is Nanne's finely tuned version of Private Dancer that goes straight to the heart. In Golden Eye, which opens nicely with the classic Bond theme, we are treated to a powerful interpretation where her large vocal range is allowed to shine.

Throughout the show, Nanne shows that she can really do Tina Turner's songs justice, but she puts her own stamp on each song. Nanne offers heart, pain and a level of energy that few can achieve. The show ends with a high-intensity Proud Mary that electrifies the entire audience and with a message to believe in yourself and make your dreams come true! This is exactly what you need to get through the last cold weeks of winter.

Photo credit: Camilla Käller




