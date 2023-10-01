Review: LASERMANNEN at Nya Cirkus

The Laserman is a True Crime show, a genre popular both on streaming services and as a podcast, based on the interrogations held with John Ausonius, the Laserman, over nine months in 1992-1993. From August 1991 to January 1992, John Ausonius terrorized Stockholm when he shot 11 foreign-looking people, one of whom died. One of the biggest police manhunts in Sweden's history was launched before he was caught red-handed during a bank robbery and sentenced in December 1993 despite his denial.

The scenography is stripped down, three chairs and a table that are moved around to change the mood and the perspective in the room. A greyish projection of the room's walls gives a stripped-down, sterile, and cold environment to the interrogation room.

Ausonius is played by Joel Spira and his words during the interrogation are Ausonius verbatim, creating a strong sense of authenticity. The interrogators (Mattias Knave and Henrik Norman) are extremely patient when they interrogate a constantly meandering and word-twisting Ausonius. It's well-acted and interesting, but the pace is slow and it doesn't burn. In the first act there is a certain nerve that subsides after the intermission. In the long run, watching Ausonius meander is not so fascinating, however skillful Spira is in his interpretation. The interrogations are interspersed with recorded expert statements by Carl Bildt, Jan "super cop" Olsson and Gellert Tamas and factual descriptions of the shootings without reveling in the events themselves. However, this means that there is a distance from the abominable acts, which is the purpose as the focus should be on the interrogation itself. During parts of the performance, background music is played, which unfortunately is more soporific than mood-building. To maintain the nerve, the play had benefited from being a one-act play.

The play is relevant to be played now that the social climate, economy, and xenophobia are similar to what it was in the early 90s. A reminder of what a single individual can do and how difficult it is for society to protect itself from that type of crime.

The Laserman is playing until October 24.

Photo Credit: Carl Thorborg