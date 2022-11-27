Review: EMIL - WINTER IN LÖNNEBERGA at Intiman

This year's winter family show is Winter in Lönneberga and there will be Christmas celebrations, big foodparty in Katthult and the sleigh ride in the blizzard for Emil and Alfred. The wintry parts of the stories about Emil in Lönneberga are familiar to everyone. But there are also the slightly darker stories in Emil, not some funny story where Emil is chased to the snickerboa, but here it is about wolves, werewolves and the poor boy in act one and Alfred with the blood poisoning in act two. It can probably be a bit scary for the little ones in the audience, especially when Emil fought in the blizzard to get Alfred to the doctor. But everything ends well and it ends with a lovely and happy song and dance number by the whole ensemble.

A well-coordinated ensemble where they all managed their roles well. I was really impressed by Erik Risberg (Alfred), who sang Fattig Bonndräng with a confident voice, proper empathy and which went straight to the heart.

Costume and scenography put us in the right period and it felt wintry and lovely, but not as festive as expected as the Christmas tree disappeared quickly and then the kitchen was back to everyday life again. Perhaps a little too much turning around thedecor, which on one side was the kitchen and on the other side the exterior. But above all, it felt as if we were at Lönneberga in true Astrid Lindgren spirit.

Winter in Lönneberga runs until January 7 and is a family show that the whole family can enjoy.