NEW MUSIC FROM PETER JÖBACK will be release the 13th of August

Peter Jöback releases new music for the first time in three years

Now Peter Jöback is releasing new self-written music together with Warner Music Sweden, first out is the single "Better Man" which will be released on 13 August. The song is written by Peter during a year marked by a pandemic and together with Kathryn Williams, Lisa Desmond and Pete Hammerton, Peter has, despite shutdowns around the world, managed to create one of Peter's strongest songs ever. "Better Man" is inspired by the social movements #Metoo and Black Lives Matter and he wants with the song to inspire more to become the best version of themselves.

It is almost three years since Peter Jöback's latest album "Humanology" came out, an album that was 1st on the physical list and top five on the compilation list. All songs from the album are written together with Tobias Fröberg, Tobias Karlsson and Kathryn Willams. Kathryn and Peter continued to keep in touch and just before the pandemic struck, Peter was often in London where Pete Hammerton was added in a writing process for new material. Despite the pandemic and shutdowns, the music could continue to be created via digital opportunities and now it's time for the world to hear the result of the collaboration - the song "Better Man". Peter says that the song is inspired by the movements that have been started in recent years such as #Metoo, Black Lives Matter, Stop Asian Hate and Greta ThunbergsClimate Strikes.

"We are in a time of change - we have had enough. People dare to make their voices heard and we have to look up - see The Big Picture. "To be a better man is to start doing what's right instead of doing what is selfish". We have a chance to change the world, we stand at a clear crossroads and the responsibility lies with all of us. Start with yourself as Gandhi said, was the change you want to see in the world. That's what this song is about. That we, man as woman, should choose to become The Better Man, says Peter Jöback."

2021 is Peter's big year, he has just passed the 50th anniversary mark and is celebrating 40 years as an artist. In addition to several sold-out summer concerts at Solliden, among others, Peter released his summer talk on July 18, which had incredibly good recessions and which affected many. His acclaimed summer talk passed 1,000,000 listeners already the first week. On Friday 13 August, when the single will be released, Peter will be a guest on the program Tilde's talk show and Allsång at Skansen on 17 August, where Peter will perform the new song. On August 29, an exclusive live concert will be broadcast from Peter's Garden with bands and guests. This fall we get to meet him in the gang with So Much Better.