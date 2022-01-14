MIN VÄN FASCISTEN/MY FRIEND THE FASCIST THE MUSICAL Comes to the Playhouse Teater

The musical My Friend the Fascist will visit Playhouse in Stockholm

It has rhythm, the schnapps flows and plenty of laughs. The ensemble doesn't speak a line but takes you singing through a musical journey like couplet, rock and roll, reggae and bossa nova in this fun and breathtaking musical theater.

It's a musical with black humor that challenges the audience's prejudices in an astonishing way.

The children in Astrid Lindgrens Bullerbyn, the image of safe Sweden, have grown up to middle-aged middle-class Swedes. Olle, Anna, Lisa, Britta, Bosse and Lasse represent Sweden of today. Unfortunately Kerstin is not able to join the play as she is in a treatment home.

They meet for the annual crayfish party. Nowadays their different opinions about Sweden mixed with their personal shortcomings and injustices lead to open conflicts. Suddenly, an uninvited guest appears and forces them to formulate their opinions about life and politics.

This is a contemporary show!

Come and laugh!

Come and think!

Come and take a stand!

Cast

Reuben Sallamander

Frida Bergh

Thérèse Andersson Lewis

Niklas Löjmark Chressman

Anders Butta Börjesson

Åsa Berg

Teodor Wennö

ORCHESTRA:

Johan Mörk

Tobias Johansson

Carl-Emil Svensson

Jonathan Lindh

PRODUCTION

Erika Carlborg - scenography & costume

Gunilla Bratt - mask & costume

Martin Johansson - producer

Jenny Björk- producer, marketing

Hedvig Carlborg - scenografiassistent

Björn Sundling -sound

Jessica Welander - poster image

The musical will run from the 30th of December 2021 till the 4th of January 2022.

Tickets are on sale at:

Bo Sandberg - foto

Artisterian STHLM kollektiv produktion