MIN VÄN FASCISTEN/MY FRIEND THE FASCIST THE MUSICAL Comes to the Playhouse Teater
It's a musical with black humor that challenges the audience's prejudices in an astonishing way.
The musical My Friend the Fascist will visit Playhouse in Stockholm
It has rhythm, the schnapps flows and plenty of laughs. The ensemble doesn't speak a line but takes you singing through a musical journey like couplet, rock and roll, reggae and bossa nova in this fun and breathtaking musical theater.
The children in Astrid Lindgrens Bullerbyn, the image of safe Sweden, have grown up to middle-aged middle-class Swedes. Olle, Anna, Lisa, Britta, Bosse and Lasse represent Sweden of today. Unfortunately Kerstin is not able to join the play as she is in a treatment home.
They meet for the annual crayfish party. Nowadays their different opinions about Sweden mixed with their personal shortcomings and injustices lead to open conflicts. Suddenly, an uninvited guest appears and forces them to formulate their opinions about life and politics.
This is a contemporary show!
Come and laugh!
Come and think!
Come and take a stand!
Cast
Reuben Sallamander
Frida Bergh
Thérèse Andersson Lewis
Niklas Löjmark Chressman
Anders Butta Börjesson
Åsa Berg
Teodor Wennö
ORCHESTRA:
Johan Mörk
Tobias Johansson
Carl-Emil Svensson
Jonathan Lindh
PRODUCTION
Erika Carlborg - scenography & costume
Gunilla Bratt - mask & costume
Martin Johansson - producer
Jenny Björk- producer, marketing
Hedvig Carlborg - scenografiassistent
Björn Sundling -sound
Jessica Welander - poster image
The musical will run from the 30th of December 2021 till the 4th of January 2022.
Tickets are on sale at:
https://www.playhouseteater.se/min-van-fascisten.aspx
Bo Sandberg - foto
Artisterian STHLM kollektiv produktion