LIVE STREAM CONCERT TO CELEBRATE SWEDENS NATIONAL DAY 6TH OF JUNE 19 CET/1 PM EST at Konserthuset

Live Stream Concert to celebrate Swedens National day

For the first time, the Concert Hall and the Royal Philharmonic will do a national day concert! The Philharmonic summer greeting from the Blue House at Hötorget is presented by Stefan Forsberg - who is not only a concert manager but also a much appreciated program host.

The soprano and hoof singer Elin Rombo will be joined by musical star David Lindgren. David Björkman leads the Royal Philharmonic in this unique and specially produced concert that is broadcast free of charge for everyone. "This is our way of manifesting cohesion in a difficult and challenging time," says Stefan Forsberg. "We raise our eyes, and our ears, towards a brighter future by welcoming summer with this outstretched hand in the music sign. We hope that many will take their seats at their screens, and that we can finish with powerful singing throughout the country in Povel Ramels Follow me down the road. Of course, we also unite in Sweden's national anthem. "

The Program Estimated times

August Söderman Svenskt festspel 7 min

Lars-Erik Larsson Ur Pastoralsvit 10 min

Evert Taube Sommarnatt "Kom i min famn" arr Calle Rasmusson 4 min

Helena Munktell Finale: Allegro ur Svit för stor orkester 5 min

Bobbie Ericson Utskärgård arr Hans Wahlgren 4 min

Wilhelm Stenhammar Flickan kom ifrån sin älsklings möte 5 min

Hugo Alfvén Uppsalarapsodi 10 min

Povel Ramel Följ mej bortåt vägen arr Karl-Johan Ankarblom 4 min

Trad Du gamla, Du fria arr Jari Eskola 2 min

Povel Ramel Följ mej bortåt vägen - Playout arr Karl-Johan Ankarblom 4 min

The Concert will be played from the Konserthuset webpage:

https://www.konserthuset.se/program-och-biljetter/kalender/konsert/2020/nationaldagskonsert/20200606-1900/

