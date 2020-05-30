LIVE STREAM CONCERT QUARANTINE SESSIONS AT 12 CET at Facebook

Article Pixel May. 30, 2020  

LIVE STREAM CONCERT QUARANTINE SESSIONS AT 12 CET at FacebookLive Stream Quarantine session at Swedish Mothers Day 31th of May at 12 CET /6 AM EST

Lina Hedlund is inviting her artist friends for yet another Quarantine Session. This time it will in her garden. As it will be live streamed on Swedish Mothers Day, 4 mothers has been nominated to join as the audience. But be sure, safety distance in line with FHM will be applied.

The artist this time are:

Dr Alban, Carola, Magnus Carlsson, Lina Hedlund, Nassim Al Fakir, Hanna Hedlund and Malena Ernman.

Piano: Pelle Arhio

Percussion: Tom Söderblom

Guitar: Joel Sahlin

Producer: Oh My

It will be broadcasted at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/karantansessions

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6dKlQKHFgytOTivbafl55w

You will also find previous sessions and clips on the links above.


Next on Stage


Related Articles View More Sweden Stories   Shows


From This Author Annette Stolt

Annette Stolt is from Stockholm Sweden and works as a CFO at an organization to distribute remuneration for copyrights to screenwriters, singers, musicians, composers, actors, (read more...)

  • LIVE STREAM CONCERT QUARANTINE SESSIONS AT 12 CET at Facebook
  • LIVE STREAM CONCERT WITH VICTORIA TOCCA MAY 31TH AT 15:00 CET at Facebook
  • LIVE STREAM EACH SUNDAY AT 15:00 CET/3 PM CET PETER & BRUNO CORONA SESSIONS at YouTube
  • VIDEO SWEDISH ARTIST IN COVID -19 SONG VI HÅLLER UT/RESISTIRE
  • LIVE STREAM CONCERT KARANTON TO SUPPORT THE PEOPLE BEHIND THE STAGE at Vasateatern
  • LIVE STREAM READING OF GAMES BY HENRY NAYLOR at Playhouse Teater