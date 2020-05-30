LIVE STREAM CONCERT QUARANTINE SESSIONS AT 12 CET at Facebook
Live Stream Quarantine session at Swedish Mothers Day 31th of May at 12 CET /6 AM EST
Lina Hedlund is inviting her artist friends for yet another Quarantine Session. This time it will in her garden. As it will be live streamed on Swedish Mothers Day, 4 mothers has been nominated to join as the audience. But be sure, safety distance in line with FHM will be applied.
The artist this time are:
Dr Alban, Carola, Magnus Carlsson, Lina Hedlund, Nassim Al Fakir, Hanna Hedlund and Malena Ernman.
Piano: Pelle Arhio
Percussion: Tom Söderblom
Guitar: Joel Sahlin
Producer: Oh My
It will be broadcasted at
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/karantansessions
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6dKlQKHFgytOTivbafl55w
You will also find previous sessions and clips on the links above.