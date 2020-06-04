LIVE STREAM CONCERT IN TRIBUTE OF BOB DYLAN, 6TH OF JUNE, 21:00 CET/3 PM EST at Facebook
A Live Streamed Tribute to Bob Dylan
There will be a live streamed tribute to Bob Dylan by the Swedish artists Mikael & Thomas Wiehe, Ferne, Andi Almquist, Richard Lindgren & Grand Jubilee.
It is organised by Kulturbolaget and will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.
It's a free concert but if you like to make a donation to the local artists and other culture workers you can make a donation at:
Swish: 123 332 74 75
Purchase a support ticket (optional): https://kb.rocks/Wiehe_Dylan
This is one of the live streamed concert arranged by Kulturbolaget. You will find the previous once here as well:
https://kulturbolaget.se/tv/?fbclid=IwAR21r533xDbN560SR7AL6lKzEe9YGza0vOe7cqkxD8MG-HWaNsg42mhwY-w
