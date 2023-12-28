LAZARUS Will Have Sweden Debut At Göta Lejon

David Bowie's last gift to the fans - the musical "Lazarus" is staged for the first time in Sweden

PREMIERE FEBRUARY 15, 2024

Parallel to his last album, David Bowie created his first and only musical - "Lazarus". The musical was Bowie's dream and his own initiative where he had full artistic control. Now "Lazarus" is staged for the first time in Sweden with Linus Wahlgren, Tove Styrke, Simon J Berger, Björn Bengtsson, Christopher Wollter, Lisa Larsson and others. in the roles - directed by Stefan Larsson, who achieved great success with productions such as Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Shakespeare's Richard the Third, Scenes from a Marriage and the award-winning and acclaimed Linje Lusta.

"Lazarus" was David Bowie's last gift to his fans. Heroes, Changes, Life on Mars, All the Young Dudes and many more of David Bowie's immortal classics are joined by songs he wrote especially for the musical - including the title song "Lazarus" which David Bowie also chose to include on what became his farewell album Blackstar.

The musical "Lazarus" is inspired by the novel The Man Who Fell to Earth, which was made into a film in 1976 with David Bowie in the lead role as Thomas Newton. "Lazarus" picks up 40 years after Newton landed on Earth in search of water for his parched planet. He's still stranded here - drenched in gin, haunted by old heartaches and unable to age or die.

Just like the movie, the musical does not have a linear plot. It is a poetic, musical and scenic work of art. With the first Swedish production of "Lazarus", the audience is offered a unique and different performance - an audiovisual experience that mixes film, theater and music in a new way. "Lazarus" is anything but a traditional musical, just as David Bowie was anything but a traditional artist.

Being surrounded by Bowie's music and boundless creativity is a gift. The music and the text require personal effort, and that's what you always long for as a director and actor - then the audience can also have an experience out of the ordinary, says Stefan Larsson.

I am very much looking forward to stepping on stage again in this set which I think can be something out of the ordinary. Stefan Larsson is a fantastic director and visionary and to portray David Bowie's alter ego in his production feels challenging and honorable, says Linus Wahlgren.

The musical "Lazarus", by David Bowie and playwright Enda Walsh, had its world premiere in the winter of 2015 at the New York Theater Workshop. David Bowie was at the premiere - excited and proud, he received a standing ovation. He spoke of writing another musical, but this would be his last public appearance. Just over a month later, he left this earthly life.

"Lazarus" by David Bowie & Enda Walsh premieres on February 15, 2024

at the Göta Lejon theater in Stockholm, will then be played in the spring of 2024

Length: 1 hour 45 minutes without a break

Director: Stefan Larsson

Set designer: Sven Haraldson

Lighting design: Torben Lendorph

Cast:

Linus Wahlgren

Simon J Berger

Tove Strength

Lisa Larsson

Christopher Wollter

Björn Bengtsson

James Lund

Charlotte Zettergren

Erik Hoeby

Natasha Jean Charles

A Production by Villman Produktion and All Things Live

