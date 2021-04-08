Kungliga Operan presents LUNCHA WITH OPERAN, an atmospheric lunch concert live at the Royal Hovkapel.

Enjoy a concert that gives some of the orchestra's newly arrived and talented musicians the opportunity to shine.

Together with Indra Strautmanis (soloist piccolo) and the Hovkapel in the Benedikt Scholtes horn section, this is a program filled with light and warmth.

Program:

Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741) Piccolo concert in C-dur (RV 443, 1728-29)

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) Sextet and Es-dur (op. 81 b, 1795)

