JOHN MARTIN BENGTSSON RELEASES NEW CD PARTS at CD

PARTS - New CD with John Martin Bengtsson
John Martin Bengtsson will release a new CD with some of the most magical songs from the musical theaters.
The songs on the CD are:
- The Impossible Dream
- Bring Him Home
- Gethsemane
- Anthem
- Send In The Clowns
- This Is The Moment
- Love Changes Everything
- It All Fades Away
- The Music of the Night
- If I Can't Love Her
The CD can be ordered at:
https://johnmartinbengtsson.com/store.html
The CD is available at Spotify as well.