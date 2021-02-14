JOHN MARTIN BENGTSSON RELEASES NEW CD PARTS at CD

PARTS - New CD with John Martin Bengtsson

John Martin Bengtsson will release a new CD with some of the most magical songs from the musical theaters.

The songs on the CD are:

The Impossible Dream

Bring Him Home

Gethsemane

Anthem

Send In The Clowns

This Is The Moment

Love Changes Everything

It All Fades Away

The Music of the Night

If I Can't Love Her

The CD can be ordered at:

https://johnmartinbengtsson.com/store.html

The CD is available at Spotify as well.