JOHN MARTIN BENGTSSON RELEASES NEW CD PARTS at CD

Feb. 14, 2021  

PARTS - New CD with John Martin Bengtsson

John Martin Bengtsson will release a new CD with some of the most magical songs from the musical theaters.

The songs on the CD are:

  • The Impossible Dream
  • Bring Him Home
  • Gethsemane
  • Anthem
  • Send In The Clowns
  • This Is The Moment
  • Love Changes Everything
  • It All Fades Away
  • The Music of the Night
  • If I Can't Love Her

The CD can be ordered at:

https://johnmartinbengtsson.com/store.html

The CD is available at Spotify as well.


From This Author Annette Stolt