IDEATION - LIVESTREAM READING at Playhouse Teater 19th of April at 7 pm CET

IDEATION - LIVESTREAM READING 19/4
Creating the perfect project pitch at any price?
Welcome to join us online on April 19th for the livestream reading of Aaron Loeb's Ideation where a group of stressed-out corporate consultants are shortly slated to present their work on a mysterious project.It's time to brainstorm within the morally ambiguous parameters they've been given so they can make it to their kids' soccer games and continue their ill-advised affairs. But as they work, the lines between right and wrong are blurred and the question of what they aren't being told looms ever larger, becoming harder to ignore. If something truly monstrous is going on, it wouldn't be happening over Starbucks scones...would it?Ideation is a ferocious and hilarious thriller which world premiered in 2013; a production by San Francisco Playhouse at Tides Theatre. Productions have since then been made all over the US as well as in Canada and New Zealand. "Devilishly funny and demonically dark, Loeb's hilarity makes us, as the title suggests, think." - San Francisco Chronicle "Ideation is an attention-grabber, smartly written and surprisingly funny (read: dark humor), considering the subject matter." - Broadwayworld"Both amusing and intriguing" - New York TimesThe reading is performed in English, directly from the original script.Tickets: 50 SEK per person watching the livestream. Book via link below and you'll receive an email with link and password for the livestream. Nothing more than a web browser and speakers/head phones is needed to watch the reading from home. If you'd like to support Playhouse, you'll find some ways to do so here.
READING FACTS
Play: Ideation by Aaron LoebWhen: Monday April 19th 7 pmRunning time: 1 h 40 minutes, no intermissionWhere: live streamed from Playhouse Teater.Cast: Kristian Grundberg, Therése Jirek, Stefan Marling, William Spetz, Rojan Telo. Director: Elisabet Klason.Performed in English. Tickets: 50 SEK per person watching the livestreamHow: Book via link below, we'll send you an email with link and password to the live stream.