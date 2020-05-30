I LOVE YOU, YOUR PERFECT, NOW CHANGE/JAG ÄLSKAR DIG, DU ÄR PERFEKT, MEN... at Wermland Opera

I Love You, Your Perfect, Now Change/Jag Älskar Dig, Du Är Perfekt, Men.... will open at Wermland Opera the 14th of January 2021

Everything you ever wondered about, but never dared to ask. I love you, you're perfect, but ... is a witty and funny musical that takes on modern love in all its forms: from the first dates' risks and pitfalls to marriage, the children and relationships of a mature age. In a modern setting and through a series of vignettes, the musical forms a bridge over the whole of life's relationships. Insightful and amazingly fun with lots of recognition. I love you, you're perfect, but ... makes the audience scream, "That's my life!"

A musical comedy about love and life

Music: Jimmy Robert Lyrics: Joe DiPietro

Translation:

Stefan Jansson, Katarina Josephsson,

Tobias Kandenäs & Markus Virta

Ensemble

Cecilie Nerfont Thorgersen, Christer Nerfont, Pia Ternström and Oscar Roslund

Creative Team

Director: Markus Virta

Musical Conductor: Johan Siberg

Scenograf: Karl Runqvist and Erika Öhman

Lightning Design; Jakob Larsson

Sound Design: Johannes Medelius

Costume Design: Lotta Nilsson

The musical will be played 14th - 24th of January 2021

Tickets on sale at: https://www.wermlandopera.com/evenemang/jag-alskar-dig-du-ar-perfekt-men/

Due to the prevailing situation in the community, we are extending the due date on your ticket reservation. At this time, we urge you to book your ticket only. Please check the due date of your booking and do not pay the ticket until later this fall. Hopefully, then, we have a clearer picture of current conditions, recommendations and possible restrictions. Thanks for your understanding!

Related Articles Shows View More Sweden Stories