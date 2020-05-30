I LOVE YOU, YOUR PERFECT, NOW CHANGE/JAG ÄLSKAR DIG, DU ÄR PERFEKT, MEN... at Wermland Opera
I Love You, Your Perfect, Now Change/Jag Älskar Dig, Du Är Perfekt, Men.... will open at Wermland Opera the 14th of January 2021
Everything you ever wondered about, but never dared to ask. I love you, you're perfect, but ... is a witty and funny musical that takes on modern love in all its forms: from the first dates' risks and pitfalls to marriage, the children and relationships of a mature age. In a modern setting and through a series of vignettes, the musical forms a bridge over the whole of life's relationships. Insightful and amazingly fun with lots of recognition. I love you, you're perfect, but ... makes the audience scream, "That's my life!"
A musical comedy about love and life
Music: Jimmy Robert Lyrics: Joe DiPietro
Translation:
Stefan Jansson, Katarina Josephsson,
Tobias Kandenäs & Markus Virta
Ensemble
Cecilie Nerfont Thorgersen, Christer Nerfont, Pia Ternström and Oscar Roslund
Creative Team
Director: Markus Virta
Musical Conductor: Johan Siberg
Scenograf: Karl Runqvist and Erika Öhman
Lightning Design; Jakob Larsson
Sound Design: Johannes Medelius
Costume Design: Lotta Nilsson
The musical will be played 14th - 24th of January 2021
Tickets on sale at: https://www.wermlandopera.com/evenemang/jag-alskar-dig-du-ar-perfekt-men/
Due to the prevailing situation in the community, we are extending the due date on your ticket reservation. At this time, we urge you to book your ticket only. Please check the due date of your booking and do not pay the ticket until later this fall. Hopefully, then, we have a clearer picture of current conditions, recommendations and possible restrictions. Thanks for your understanding!