FUNNY GIRL at Malmö Opera
Funny Girl to Premier at Malmö Opera the 4th of September
Funny Girl is the classic musical about Broadway star Fanny Brice's life. She sang and danced on New York's glittery theater scenes in the early 1900s. The lead role as the sharp and funny Fanny is made by Sanna Nielsen.
AN OUTSTANDING STAR
Fanny Brice wants nothing more than to become a stage artist, but no one believes her. She is not considered pretty enough to be a choir and ballet girl. Fanny refuses to give up and when the producers discover that she sings amazingly, and is also a comical talent, the wheels start spinning. Fanny becomes the big star of legendary Broadway producer Florenz Ziegfeld. Hans Ziegfeld Follies were sensational shows with fantastic costumes that laid the foundation for Broadway's greatness as a musical scene. Fanny initiates a stormy relationship with Nick Arnstein, a world-swan professional gambler who becomes the love of her life. As she makes a success on Broadway, things are getting worse for his business ...
A WORLD RULED BY MEN
Many people remember Barbra Streisand's cult-portrayed role portrayal of Fanny Brice from the Broadway performance and above all from the Oscar-winning film. Just as the strong and independent Fanny did in his day, Barbra also turned to the gender roles and conventions of a world ruled by men.
THE MUSICAL DREAM TEAM
Behind our set is a experienced team that has worked with several musicals. The large ensemble is directed by Ronny Danielsson and choreographed by Roger Lybeck. Costume artist Camilla Thulin has created hundreds of exciting show costumes and for the great scenography stands Martin Chocholousek. Conductor Joakim Hallin leads the Malmö Opera Orchestra through the many musical earrings. Hits like People, Rain Rain On My Parade, Sadie Sadie and The Greatest Star.
Creative Team
Music Jule Style
Lyrics Bob Merrill
Script Isobel Lennart
Swedish Translation Calle Norlén
Music arrangement and conductor Joakim Hallin
Director Ronny Danielsson
Scenography Martin Chocholousek
Costume Design Camilla Thulin
Lightning Design Fredrik Jönsson
Sound Design Avgoustos Psillas
Choreography Roger Lybeck
Cast
Fanny Brice Sanna Nielsen
Nick Arnstein Alexander Lycke
Mrs Brice Marianne Mörck
Mrs Strakosch Ann-Louise Hanson
Florenz Ziegfeld Johan Rabaeus
Eddie Ryan Oscar Pierrou Lindén
Keeny Michael Jansson
Ensemble
US = understudy,
Anna Holmström
Annica Edstam (US Mrs Strakosch)
Carina Söderman (US Mrs Brice)
David Lindell (US Keeny)
Davio Di
Emmie Asplund Eriksson
Erik Gullbransson (US Florenz Ziegfeld)
Erik Høiby
Jenny Holmgren (US Fanny Brice)
Karolina Engelbrektsson
Kyra Bergman
Leila Jung
Marcus Elander
Patrik Riber
Paula Santa Eufemia
Rasmus Mononen (US Eddie Ryan)
Robin Fajardo
Teodor Wickenbergh
Tommy Englund
Publisher Nordiska ApS, Köpenhamn
Produced for Broadway by Ray Stark New York Production following Jerome Robbin's original production directed by Garson Rabbit. FUNNY GIRL is presented in agreement with TAMS-WITMARK MUSIC LIBRARY, INC, New York, USA
The musical will be played 4th of September to 13th of December
Tickets:
https://www.malmoopera.se/funny-girl