FUNNY GIRL at Malmö Opera

Funny Girl to Premier at Malmö Opera the 4th of September

Funny Girl is the classic musical about Broadway star Fanny Brice's life. She sang and danced on New York's glittery theater scenes in the early 1900s. The lead role as the sharp and funny Fanny is made by Sanna Nielsen.

AN OUTSTANDING STAR

Fanny Brice wants nothing more than to become a stage artist, but no one believes her. She is not considered pretty enough to be a choir and ballet girl. Fanny refuses to give up and when the producers discover that she sings amazingly, and is also a comical talent, the wheels start spinning. Fanny becomes the big star of legendary Broadway producer Florenz Ziegfeld. Hans Ziegfeld Follies were sensational shows with fantastic costumes that laid the foundation for Broadway's greatness as a musical scene. Fanny initiates a stormy relationship with Nick Arnstein, a world-swan professional gambler who becomes the love of her life. As she makes a success on Broadway, things are getting worse for his business ...

A WORLD RULED BY MEN

Many people remember Barbra Streisand's cult-portrayed role portrayal of Fanny Brice from the Broadway performance and above all from the Oscar-winning film. Just as the strong and independent Fanny did in his day, Barbra also turned to the gender roles and conventions of a world ruled by men.

THE MUSICAL DREAM TEAM

Behind our set is a experienced team that has worked with several musicals. The large ensemble is directed by Ronny Danielsson and choreographed by Roger Lybeck. Costume artist Camilla Thulin has created hundreds of exciting show costumes and for the great scenography stands Martin Chocholousek. Conductor Joakim Hallin leads the Malmö Opera Orchestra through the many musical earrings. Hits like People, Rain Rain On My Parade, Sadie Sadie and The Greatest Star.

Creative Team

Music Jule Style

Lyrics Bob Merrill

Script Isobel Lennart

Swedish Translation Calle Norlén

Music arrangement and conductor Joakim Hallin

Director Ronny Danielsson

Scenography Martin Chocholousek

Costume Design Camilla Thulin

Lightning Design Fredrik Jönsson

Sound Design Avgoustos Psillas

Choreography Roger Lybeck

Cast

Fanny Brice Sanna Nielsen

Nick Arnstein Alexander Lycke

Mrs Brice Marianne Mörck

Mrs Strakosch Ann-Louise Hanson

Florenz Ziegfeld Johan Rabaeus

Eddie Ryan Oscar Pierrou Lindén

Keeny Michael Jansson

Ensemble

US = understudy,

Anna Holmström

Annica Edstam (US Mrs Strakosch)

Carina Söderman (US Mrs Brice)

David Lindell (US Keeny)

Davio Di

Emmie Asplund Eriksson

Erik Gullbransson (US Florenz Ziegfeld)

Erik Høiby

Jenny Holmgren (US Fanny Brice)

Karolina Engelbrektsson

Kyra Bergman

Leila Jung

Marcus Elander

Patrik Riber

Paula Santa Eufemia

Rasmus Mononen (US Eddie Ryan)

Robin Fajardo

Teodor Wickenbergh

Tommy Englund

Malmö Operaorkester

Publisher Nordiska ApS, Köpenhamn

Produced for Broadway by Ray Stark New York Production following Jerome Robbin's original production directed by Garson Rabbit. FUNNY GIRL is presented in agreement with TAMS-WITMARK MUSIC LIBRARY, INC, New York, USA

The musical will be played 4th of September to 13th of December

Tickets:

https://www.malmoopera.se/funny-girl





Related Articles Shows View More Sweden Stories