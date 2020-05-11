FOREVER PIAF RESCHEDULED TO 30TH OF JANUARY 2021 at Göta Lejon

Forever Piaf is rescheduled to 30th of January 2021

The opening night has been rescheduled from the 17th of September 2020 to the 30th of January 2021

Already during her short life, Edith Piaf became legendary, one of the greatest singing icons of the 20th century. Her touching unique voice, her beloved songs and her dramatic life have never stopped touching.

Göta Lejon presents "Forever Piaf", a newly written musical with all her famous songs, an epic story about her life, her music and her men.

As the older Piaf, we see Malena Ernman and as the younger her daughter Beata Ernman, who together shape Edith's inner and outer reality. Edith's dialogue between her adult self and the ever-present child tells the story of the girl who was discovered when she sang in a street corner in Paris and rose from a life of poverty to become one of the brightest shining stars in the world sky...

Edith's friends, lovers and colleagues are embodied on stage by ensemble and orchestra members. Several of the most important people in her artistic development are played by Björn Kjellman.

For script, translation of lyrics, and directing stands Rikard Bergqvist.

Creative Team

Script and Director: Rikard Bergqvist

Musical responsible: Kristofer Nergårdh

Scenographer: Mats Sahlström

Lightning Design: Raimo Nyman

Choreographer: Annika Lindqvist

Costume Design: Sanna Nyström

Mask and wig Design: Erika Nicklasson

Sound Design: Jacob Julin och Pär Gardenkrans

Video Design: Johannes Ferm Winkler

Cast

Beata Ernman: Edith Piaf

Malena Ernman: Edith Piaf

Björn Kjellman: Louis Leplée, Raymond Asso, Jean Cocteau, Jacques Pills mfl.

Ensemble:

Anna-Maria Hallgarn, Jesper Sjöberg, Fredrik Wentzel, Rikard Björk, Caroline Gustafsson, Anna Thiam, Nils Närman Svensson and Veronika Wallentin

Conductor: Kristofer Nergårdh

The musical is one act of 90 minutes, no interval.

Tickets on sale at;

https://www.gotalejon.se/forever-piaf





