EN RUNDA TILL / ANOTHER ROUND Will Premiere At Scala Teatern

A funny and touching story about friendship, freedom, love and alcohol.

PREMIERE MARCH 12, 2024

"One more round" revolves around four high school teachers who throw themselves into an experiment to test a Norwegian philosopher's theory that humans are born with half a percent too little alcohol. The theory is that alcohol in the blood opens the mind to the outside world and increases creativity. The teachers Martin, Tommy, Nikolai and Peter struggle with both motivation, self-confidence and contact with their students. Encouraged by the theory, they now begin the experiment of being constantly under the influence of alcohol during the day.

Sverrir Gudnason, Björn Kjellman, Martin Wallström and Christopher Wagelin meet in Thomas Vinterberg's Oscar winner "En runda till". An intoxicating comedy about life crisis, friendship and man's longing for a greater meaning.

“I want to explore the universal themes found in this elegantly crafted play with all its multi-layered emotional resonance and humor. I look forward to a creative collaboration with four exceptionally talented actors," says director Lisa James Larsson.

Recommended from 13 years

The performance is 90 minutes long without intermission

Actors:

Martin: Sverrir Gudnason

Tommy: Björn Kjellman

Nikolai: Christopher Wagelin

Peter: Martin Wallström

Artistic team

Director: Lisa James Larsson

Script and stage adaptation: Thomas Vinterberg and Claus Flygare

Translation: Andreas T Olsson

Set designer: Erlend Birkeland

Lighting design: Ellen Ruge

Costume design: Amanda Hansson

Mask design: Helena Fälldin

Choreographer: Per-Magnus Andersson

Assistant Director and Suffless: Maya Lazcano Osterman

AD: Pompe Hedengren

The stage production En runda till is based on Thomas Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm's film "En runda till", which won an Oscar 2020 for best foreign film.

