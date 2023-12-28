EN RUNDA TILL / ANOTHER ROUND Will Premiere At Scala Teatern

The play based on the the Oscar award film Druk will open in Stockholm
POPULAR
A funny and touching story about friendship, freedom, love and alcohol.
PREMIERE MARCH 12, 2024
"One more round" revolves around four high school teachers who throw themselves into an experiment to test a Norwegian philosopher's theory that humans are born with half a percent too little alcohol. The theory is that alcohol in the blood opens the mind to the outside world and increases creativity. The teachers Martin, Tommy, Nikolai and Peter struggle with both motivation, self-confidence and contact with their students. Encouraged by the theory, they now begin the experiment of being constantly under the influence of alcohol during the day.
Sverrir Gudnason, Björn Kjellman, Martin Wallström and Christopher Wagelin meet in Thomas Vinterberg's Oscar winner "En runda till". An intoxicating comedy about life crisis, friendship and man's longing for a greater meaning.
“I want to explore the universal themes found in this elegantly crafted play with all its multi-layered emotional resonance and humor. I look forward to a creative collaboration with four exceptionally talented actors," says director Lisa James Larsson.
Recommended from 13 years
The performance is 90 minutes long without intermission
Premiere March 12, 2024
Tickets via scalateatern.se
Actors:
Martin: Sverrir Gudnason
Tommy: Björn Kjellman
Nikolai: Christopher Wagelin
Peter: Martin Wallström
Artistic team
Director: Lisa James Larsson
Script and stage adaptation: Thomas Vinterberg and Claus Flygare
Translation: Andreas T Olsson
Publisher: Teaterförlaget Nordiska ApS
Set designer: Erlend Birkeland
Lighting design: Ellen Ruge
Costume design: Amanda Hansson
Mask design: Helena Fälldin
Choreographer: Per-Magnus Andersson
Assistant Director and Suffless: Maya Lazcano Osterman
AD: Pompe Hedengren
Poster photo: Carl Thorborg
Musician cover "What a life": Philip Eliason
Music Scarlet Pleasure "What a life": Joachim Christiansen, Emil Goll, Oliver Kincaid, Alexander Malone. Courtesy of Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia.
Master owner: Universal Music A/S
The stage production En runda till is based on Thomas Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm's film "En runda till", which won an Oscar 2020 for best foreign film.
A production by Villman Produktion
Project manager: Viktoria Ersmark
Producer: Agneta Villman
PR: Villman Produktion, Adrian Wahlström