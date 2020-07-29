COME FROM AWAY at Östgötateatern will open with max of 48 in the audience

Come From Away will open the 26th of September as scheduled in Sweden

Östgötateatern has just announced that they will go ahead with the Nordic opening of Come From Away the 26th of September. It will start in Norrköping in Stora Teatern where it will be played until the 25th of October. It will then move to Linköping where it will be played 20th of November till the 9th of January 2021.

In order to comply with the restrictions of maximum 50 person in the auditorium they will sell 48 tickets for each performance, leaving 2 for the theater hosts. The seating plans has been altered to make sure there are spaces between each party both on the same row and behind and in front. Other arrangements has been made as well in order to follow the Corona Restrictions. There will be no internval.

As there is a limited number of tickets at sale at this moment, the theater subscribers will have the possibility to reserve them first.

The tickets will go on sale the 12th of August.

https://www.ostgotateatern.se/pa-scen/cfa

