CHRISTMAS CONCERT WITH PETER JÖBACK 13 of December Live Stream

13th of December at 18:00 CET is the only opportunity to see a Christmas concert with Peter Jöback, do not miss it!

Last time Peter did a Christmas Concert was five years ago.

Peter Jöbacks´Christmas album "Jag kommer hem igen till jul /I'll be home for Christmas" is the best selling Christmas of all time in Sweden. The concert will include songs from this album like Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen and other traditional Christmas Songs.

Tickets can be purchased at:

https://www.tickster.com/sv/events/f67adkk2pgkmr6c/2020-12-13/peter-joback-julkonsert-livestream