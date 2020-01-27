CHESS at Helsingborg Arena

Shirley Clamp to play Florence in Chess in her musical debut

Summer 2020 is the premiere of the major venture Chess in Swedish at Helsingborg Arena. Loa Falkman and Gert Fylking have previously been featured as some of the show's big poster names. Now it is clear that Shirley Clamp is doing the female lead role as Florence.

Chess in Swedish is a newly produced musical version with several of the country's leading artists. The show is played at Helsingborg Arena between June 5 and July 2 and all major roles are now added.

After auditions in several Swedish cities and a solid casting work, it is clear that singer Shirley Clamp follows in the footsteps of Helen Sjöholm and plays the female lead as Florence. Shirley Clamp is a trained musical artist at the Ballet Academy in Gothenburg, but despite his background has not previously agreed to participate in any musical. With several major hit songs, participation in the Melodifestivalen and his own show at the Maximteatern in Stockholm, Shirley Clamp is one of the country's most popular artists. In the Chess role of Florence, "The American", the audience can now also experience her as a musical artist. The role as Florence will be played by Sanna Martin the 17,18 and 21 of June.

It is a star-studded ensemble behind the production at Helsingborg Arena. Loa Falkman Chess debuts in the role of KGB officer Molokov and the role of the eccentric judge is played by TV and radio icon Gert Fylking. Other roles are performed by opera singer Kalle Leander (as the Russian Anatoly), the musical star Alexander Lycke (as the American Freddie) and Helsingborg's own star Alma Bengtsson (as Svetlana). The director is Sven Strömersten Holm and conductor Ulf Wadenbrandt.

Benny Andersson's and Björn Ulvaeus's classic musical about the chess game that defied the Iron wall during the Cold War premiered on the London West End in 1986. With hit songs such as "Anthem", "Dreams of glass" and "One night in Bangkok" it has since been played for full house world over.

Premiere: June 5, 2020

Period: June 5-July 12, 2020 (ten performances)

Where: Helsingborg Arena

Tickets are on sale at:

https://www.nortic.se/dagny/event/24555?eid=24555





Related Articles Shows View More Sweden Stories