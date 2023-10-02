Auditon for DREAMGIRLS in Sweden at China Teatern

2Entertain & Vicky Nöjesproduktion presents DREAMGIRLS – The musical

Director: Edward Af Sillén

Dreamgirls is a captivating story about how African-Americans in America's 1960s had to struggle and resort to tricks to succeed in the music industry. A show about dreams, love and rivalry which together with a mix of soul, great ballads and fantastic stage clothes will be a memorable adventure for both the ensemble and the audience.

See more info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dreamgirls

Start of rehearsals: July 2024. Premiere September 2024 at Chinateatern in Stockholm.

Audition / callback takes place in Stockholm 23, 24, 25 October 2023. If you are called, it may take several days, your date will be announced in the call.

Dialogue is performed in Swedish.

The application deadline is October 8, 2023

We are currently looking for talented singers, dancers and actors for a brand new production of the iconic musical Dreamgirls!

We are looking for roles and Understudies:

- Effie White: Woman between 18 – 40 years. Dreamette's lead singer with a powerful voice that can belt. Is a snappy self-confident character who falls into depression due to betrayal. But she rises from it and triumphs in the end. We are looking for an actor who is willing to dig deep emotionally and has a powerful voice with a wide range.

- Deena Jones: Woman between 18 – 40 years. Is a "backup" singer in the Dreamettes and is happy with it. She then becomes the lead singer of the trio when Effie is forced to quit the group. We are looking for an actor who can make the journey from nobody to the big star and has a great vocal record. (Mezzo – soprano)

- Lorrell Robinson: woman between 18 – 30 years old. Is the third founding member of the Dreamettes. It is flirtatious, naive and energetic character who is eager to succeed in the music industry. We are looking for an actor with a lot of energy. (Soprano)

-Curtis Taylor Jr. Man between 30 – 50 years. A charismatic and manipulative car salesman who becomes the Dreamette's manager and creates their success. He is ready to do anything to succeed. We are looking for an actor with extensive singing and dancing experience. (Tenor/Baritone)

- James Thunder Early: Male between 30 – 40 years old. A big R&B star but still unpolished. The Dreamettes start out as his backing singers. Starts an affair with Lorrell Robinson, Curtis Taylor Jr. takes over as his manager. A character that is charismatic with a lot of energy. (Tenor and able to sing in falsetto)

- Michele Morris: Female between 18 – 30. Becomes Effie's replacement in the Dreamettes but is separated from Effie much easier for the manager Curtis. (Mezzo – soprano)

- C.C. White: Male between 18 – 30 years. Becomes Dreamette's songwriter and is the one who writes their hits. He is Effie's brother but stays behind and writes Dreamette's songs even though Effie is no longer in the trio. (Tenor)

- Marty Madison: Man between 40 – 60 years old. Represents an older part of the Afro-American music industry than Curtis Taylor jr. make. He is initially James Thunder Early's manager but is fired and Curtis takes over. It is a character that is loyal and honest. (Baritone)

- Ensemble: Women and men between 18 – 40 years. We are looking for several singing, dancing and stage talents to fill the stages with life and energy.

To apply, please submit the following:

1. CV and a brief description of your experience in musicals and theatre.

2. If you are interested in a specific role, please indicate this in your application.

The date and time of the auditions will be communicated by email to the applicants selected to proceed to the next stage.

We look forward to seeing your amazing talent on stage! Good luck!

Sincerely,

2 entertain