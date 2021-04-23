AMELIE THE MUSICAL at Östgötateatern Norrköping opens 25th of September 2021

Experience the colorful musical version of the five-time Oscar-nominated French film, by Dan Messé, Nathan Tysen and Craig Lucas

The shy Amélie lives in Paris and lives in her own little world. One day she finds a box full of childhood memories and decides to look for the owner. After secretly returning the casket and seeing the joy it gave, Amélie secretly begins to try to improve the lives of her neighbors. When she meets the fascinating Nino, the question arises: does she have the courage to also dare to change her own life?

Amélie is an enchanting story about recapturing the beautiful, adventurous and imaginative in life. Here you will find colorful characters, a retro-scented Parisian setting and romantic music. Directed by Markus Virta, who most recently directed the acclaimed musical Come From Away at Östgötateatern.

Amélie is based on Jean-Pierre Jeunet's film success from 2001, with the Swedish title Amelie from Montmartre. The musical premiered at the Berkeley Repertory Theater in California in 2015 and its Broadway premiere two years later. A revised version was successfully staged at the West End in London in 2019. In the autumn of 2021, Amélie will have its Scandinavian premiere at Östgötateatern.

Klara Envik will play Amélie and Hani Arabi Nino.

Creative Team

Script: Craig Lucas

Music: Daniel Messé

Lyrics: Nathan Tysen och Daniel Messé

Based on the film Amélie by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant

Orchestration: Bruce Coughlin

Singing arrangements: Daniel Messé och Kimberly Grigsby

Translation lyrics: Staffan Berg

Translation dialog: Markus Virta

Förlag: Nordiska APS

Director: Markus Virta

Musically responsible: Nils-Petter Ankarblom

Scenography and costume design : Stine Martinsen

Mask and wig design: Anna Stålfelt

Sound design: David Granditsky

Lightning design: Palle Palmé

Ticket will go on sale the 27th of April:

https://www.ostgotateatern.se/pa-scen/amelie