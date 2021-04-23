AMELIE THE MUSICAL at Östgötateatern Norrköping opens 25th of September 2021
Scandinavian premier of Amélie
Experience the colorful musical version of the five-time Oscar-nominated French film, by Dan Messé, Nathan Tysen and Craig Lucas
The shy Amélie lives in Paris and lives in her own little world. One day she finds a box full of childhood memories and decides to look for the owner. After secretly returning the casket and seeing the joy it gave, Amélie secretly begins to try to improve the lives of her neighbors. When she meets the fascinating Nino, the question arises: does she have the courage to also dare to change her own life?
Amélie is an enchanting story about recapturing the beautiful, adventurous and imaginative in life. Here you will find colorful characters, a retro-scented Parisian setting and romantic music. Directed by Markus Virta, who most recently directed the acclaimed musical Come From Away at Östgötateatern.
Amélie is based on Jean-Pierre Jeunet's film success from 2001, with the Swedish title Amelie from Montmartre. The musical premiered at the Berkeley Repertory Theater in California in 2015 and its Broadway premiere two years later. A revised version was successfully staged at the West End in London in 2019. In the autumn of 2021, Amélie will have its Scandinavian premiere at Östgötateatern.
Klara Envik will play Amélie and Hani Arabi Nino.
Creative Team
Script: Craig Lucas
Music: Daniel Messé
Lyrics: Nathan Tysen och Daniel Messé
Based on the film Amélie by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant
Orchestration: Bruce Coughlin
Singing arrangements: Daniel Messé och Kimberly Grigsby
Translation lyrics: Staffan Berg
Translation dialog: Markus Virta
Förlag: Nordiska APS
Director: Markus Virta
Musically responsible: Nils-Petter Ankarblom
Scenography and costume design : Stine Martinsen
Mask and wig design: Anna Stålfelt
Sound design: David Granditsky
Lightning design: Palle Palmé
Ticket will go on sale the 27th of April: