Watch The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' THE CAKE Online

Looking for something fresh, comedic and life-affirming to watch while you're stuck at home? The Rep has the perfect play for you - presented in a unique, online stream!



Experience a limited-time opportunity to watch the final performance of The Rep's 2019-2020 Steve Woolf Studio Series. The Cake navigates the messy collision of the personal and the political with immense heart and humor, while illuminating the humanity of all involved.



While most of The Cake's run was canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), we are passionate about giving our community the chance to experience this incredible show. We are very pleased that we had the opportunity to film the play's final performance and have made it available for online streaming.



Tickets cost $35, and are only available in limited quantities. The stream will expire on April 12, so be sure to act quickly to not miss out.



How does it work? After purchasing a ticket, you will receive an email within a few days with a URL and password to view the show online. Online viewing will be available starting Monday, March 30. Once you receive your link, you will have a few days to watch the video at your convenience!

Purchase Tickets HERE!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You