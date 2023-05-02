The Rep's Imaginary Theater Company Presents Two Plays for Young Audiences This Month

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' Imaginary Theater Company will present theater for young people and their families with performances of James and the Giant Peach and The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane May 11-13, 2023, at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center Mainstage (210 E. Monroe Ave., Kirkwood MO). Through the use of literature, folk tales, fairy tales and new adaptations of classic works- ITC brings the very finest theatre to youth where they live and learn.

"What I love most about our ITC shows this season is how they take vastly different pathways to a similar truth," said Adena Varner Director of Learning and Community Engagement. "James and the Giant Peach centers on a young boy, while The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane is about a toy rabbit's journey. They vary in energy and sound, and evoke very different emotional responses, yet there's a common thread of finding joy and purpose in the company of others with both protagonists realizing that the most fulfilled lives are ones lived serving, helping and loving others."

Performance schedule is as follows:

Thursday, May 11 at 6:30pm - James and the Giant Peach (Sensory Friendly)

Friday, May 12 at 6:30pm - The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane (Sensory Friendly)

Saturday, May 13 at 11am - James and the Giant Peach

Saturday, May 13 at 1:30pm - The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane

Tickets are $15, or bundle both Saturday performances for $20 which includes food, games, face painting and more fun during the break between the morning and afternoon performance. Tickets are available in advance at repstl.org or in person the day of the performance.

About James and the Giant Peach

Sail away to uncharted lands with James and friends aboard an extraordinary giant peach. As James embarks on a magical adventure, he learns about courage, teamwork and friendship with an animated group of oversized insects. Experience Roald Dahl's classic story as it comes to life in David Wood's musical adaption of this family favorite.

About The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane

Hitch a ride along the miraculous journey of Edward Tulane. Accidentally thrown overboard while at sea, Edward begins a fantastical voyage in which he learns what it means to love, the pain of love lost and the courage it takes to love again. This beautiful theatrical adaptation of Kate DiCamillo's award-winning tale is storytelling at its best.