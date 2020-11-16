The Rep Debuts LOVE AND KINDNESS IN THE TIME OF QUARANTINE

Directed and curated by playwright-in-residence Regina Taylor.

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will debut a new collection of stories that offer hope, encouragement and perspective in a time of global uncertainty in an exciting new work titled Love and Kindness in the Time of Quarantine. Directed and curated by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Playwright-in-Residence, Regina Taylor, the program will stream online for free on November 20 at 7 p.m. CST.

Inspired by the community organizations that demonstrate love and kindness in the St. Louis region every day, The Rep has partnered with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis on this virtual production. Donations are encouraged and all proceeds directly benefit the Urban League as they provide food, toiletries and housing assistance to community members in need this holiday season.

"Art has the unique ability to cultivate and amplify compassion," said The Rep's Augustin Family Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif. "In the midst of these uncertain times, we hope that Love and Kindness in the Time of Quarantine will inspire us all to spread light, hope and communion with each other. We are proud to collaborate with The Urban League, where these tenets are modeled daily in service of our community. "

Love and Kindness in the Time of Quarantine features a blend of songs and monologues examining nine different perspectives during the COVID-19 pandemic and reflecting on the search for light in this seemingly dark moment in our collective history.

"Since 1918, The Urban League has sought to uplift and empower communities, and we recognize the power of theatre to do that same important work," said Michael P. McMillan, President and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. "We look forward to spreading a message of love, kindness and community this season with The Rep."

Love and Kindness in the Time of Quarantine features nationally renowned writers Dustin Chinn, Connie Congdon, Isaac Gomez and Octavio Solis as well as local favorites Tre'von Griffith, Carter W. Lewis, Mariah Richardson and Tonina. The performance features acclaimed stage and screen actors including Kathleen Chalfant, Brian D. Coats, Peter Gerety, Cedric Lamar and Karen Rodriguez.

"As an artist, I've observed the human spirit hungry for care and connection during this quarantine time. What can we do to fill ourselves with love?" said Regina Taylor, The Rep's Playwright-in-Residence. "I'm grateful to the wonderful collection of artists who have written pieces that connect our community to art and connect art to life. Together, we can bear witness to what affects us in this time and share those experiences."

The Rep also invites the community to spread positivity and joy by flooding social media with acts and images of love and kindness with The #RepLoveAndKindness Challenge. Now through December 4, do something kind for someone else, share the story or post a photo on social media, add #RepLoveAndKindness to the post, and tag five friends, challenging them to commit a random act of kindness of their own and keep the good works flowing. It could be as simple as texting someone who might need a kind word or as exhausting as raking a neighbor's leaves. No kindness is too big or too small. Keep an eye out for #RepLoveAndKindness to pop up across social media feeds everywhere.

Love and Kindness in the Time of Quarantine may be viewed for free on repstl.org and The Rep's YouTube channel beginning at 7 p.m. CST on November 20. The performance will be available to stream through December 31, 2020.

For more information, visit repstl.org or call The Rep Box Office at 314-968-4925. Learn more about Regina Taylor in her Q&A. To donate to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, visit their website.

