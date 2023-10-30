The Muny Teases Upcoming Season Ahead of Announcement

Can you guess the lineup for The Muny's upcoming season? Before the season announcement on November 1st, The Muny is teasing their 7 show lineup with a Pantone color swatch - where the name, color, and texture all give insight into the production being hinted.

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, The Muny produces seven world-class musicals and welcomes over 350,000 theatregoers each summer.

Tune in November 1st at 1 PM ET to watch the announcement live.

and check back tomorrow for the final clue ahead of the announcement November 1st.