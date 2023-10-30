The Muny Teases Upcoming Season Ahead of Announcement

Can you guess which show each clue might be?
POPULAR
Can you guess the lineup for The Muny's upcoming season? Before the season announcement on November 1st, The Muny is teasing their 7 show lineup with a Pantone color swatch - where the name, color, and texture all give insight into the production being hinted.
The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, The Muny produces seven world-class musicals and welcomes over 350,000 theatregoers each summer.
Tune in November 1st at 1 PM ET to watch the announcement live.
and check back tomorrow for the final clue ahead of the announcement November 1st.
Videos
|Company
Fox Theatre (2/27-3/10)
|Fiddler on the Roof
Dale Williams Fine Arts Chapel (11/09-11/12)
|Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Leach Theatre (2/21-2/21)
|The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (4/10-4/11)
|Jesus and Johnny Appleweed's Holy Rollin' Family Christmas
New Line Theatre at the Grandel Theatre (11/30-12/16)
|Just One Look
City Winery (11/22-11/22)
|Funny Girl
Fox Theatre (1/23-2/04)
|Mrs. Doubtfire
Fox Theatre (12/26-1/07)
|Ailey II
Touhill Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/02)
|Q Brothers Christmas Carol
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (11/21-12/23)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You