The Muny Reveals 2024 Muny Teens Performance Troupe

The Muny has revealed the group of talented young artists who will participate this year in the esteemed Muny Teens troupe.

In addition to receiving professional theatre training, the 34 youngsters function as Muny performance ambassadors not only in the summer but year-round, reflecting the diverse community served by The Muny. Muny Teens also have the opportunity to perform in shows on the Muny stage.

The Muny Teens, who range in age from 14 to 18, are selected annually as part of an audition process in January and February.

“I am truly honored and thrilled to work with such a dynamic group of teenagers,” said Tali Allen, director of education at The Muny. “We've developed a new model for the Muny Teens program, which allows the troupe to work with seven different choreographers throughout the five-week rehearsal process. The scope of genres that this concept introduces to the program truly celebrates the remarkable range of talent these young performers possess, and I can't wait for our community to see them perform this summer!”

As The Muny's flagship education initiative, The Muny Kids and Teens are a tour de force of young artists. Participants are trained in voice, dance, stage presence, craft, dedication and discipline. Performers in the 2024 Muny Kids troupe were announced in February.

The programs were founded in 1994 and have produced many stars on and off the stage. Graduates attribute a number of tangible life skills to their participation.