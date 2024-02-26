The Muny Announces 2024 Kids Troupe

The Muny Kids, who range in age from 9 to 14, are selected annually as part of an audition process in January and February. Meet this year's troupe below!

“This year’s group of Muny Kids is a talented, energetic and dedicated bunch of young performers,” said Tali Allen, director of education at The Muny. “Though the selection process was challenging, these kids represent the breadth of remarkable skill and tenacity that we saw in all of our auditionees. I am excited to welcome the 2024 Muny Kids to the Muny family, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with them this summer!”

As their flagship education initiative, The Muny Kids and Teens are a tour de force of young artists. Participants are trained in voice, dance, stage presence, craft, dedication and discipline.

The programs were founded in 1994 and have produced many stars on and off the stage. Graduates attribute a number of tangible life skills to their participation.

Participants in the 2024 Muny Teens troupe will be announced in March.

The Muny education department is made possible by the Crawford Taylor Education Initiative.

