Tesseract Theatre Company to Present THE INHERITANCE Beginning in April

The Tesseract Theatre Company will present The Inheritance at The Marcelle April 26 - May 5, directed by Stephen Peirick.

The Inheritance cast features: Tyson Cole, Stephen Henley, Jon Hey, Chris Kernan, Donald Kidd, Alex Moore, Kevin O'Brien, Gabriel Paul, Jacob Schmidt, Sean Seifert, Nic Tayborn, Kelvin Urday, and Margery Handy.

Show breakdowns:

4/26/24: 7:30pm (Part 1)

4/27/24: 7:30pm (Part 1)

4/28/24: 2:00pm (Part 1)

5/2/25: 7:30pm (Part 2)

5/3/24: 7:30pm (Part 2)

5/4/24 (two-show day):

- 2:00pm (Part 1)

- 7:30pm (Part 2)

5/5/24: 2:00pm (Part 2)

Decades after the height of the AIDS epidemic, THE INHERITANCE tells the story of three generations of gay men in New York City attempting to forge a future for themselves amid a turbulent and changing America. Eric Glass is a political activist engaged to his writer boyfriend, Toby Darling. When two strangers enter their lives—an older man and a younger one—their futures suddenly become uncertain as they begin to chart divergent paths. Inspired by E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End, THE INHERITANCE is an epic examination of survival, healing, class divide, and what it means to call a place home.

Winner of the 2020 Tony Award for Best Play. Winner of the 2020 Drama Desk Award for Best Play. Winner of the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Play.

