Take Two Productions Presents the Regional Premiere Of THE PROM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For its 20th season, Take Two Productions welcomes back seasoned director, Gary Long, with a cast of many newcomers to present the hit musical comedy, The Prom.

Take Two's production marks the show's first mounting in the region since becoming available to community theatre groups. Long, a founding member of Take Two, had been on a directing hiatus since COVID, but when he discovered The Prom was available for production, he felt it was a sign to return.

"I have always done shows with strong messages, especially around acceptance and celebrating our differences," Long says.

"The Prom was just that. Not only did it resonate with me personally around the strong LGBTQ message, it had all the things I like in a show-fun music, dancing, great characters, humor and some heartfelt, possibly tearful moments. Not to mention the message is very topical."

The Prom tells the story of four Broadway stars desperate for a new stage. When they hear of Emma, a small-town high school student who causes an uproar by wanting to bring her girlfriend to prom, they seize the opportunity to spotlight the issue...and themselves. The result of their joint forces is a love that brings them all together in this award-winning musical comedy whose message resonates with audiences now more than ever. (TRW).

Marissa Meyers, who plays Emma, recognizes the importance of the story she is telling.

"While working on The Prom, I've met so many talented people who walk from different backgrounds but have similar stories of negativity from just loving who they love."

Meyers thinks this production can make a difference for people experiencing this kind of negativity.

"If the audience walks away with one thing," Meyers says, "I hope they felt like they have a

place of belonging."

Jade Cash, who plays Alyssa Green, Emma's love interest, agrees.

"I think this show is able to truly capture the only real desire I think any queer person really has; to be supported and understood by those around them, and to be treated just like any other person."

Part of Take Two's mission, aside from providing opportunities for all to develop their creative talents through live theatre, is to make community connections through service and support of St. Louis charities. For this production, the board of directors selected PFLAG St. Louis as its charity partner. A portion of proceeds from the show will be given directly to PFLAG, and the organization will have a presence at each performance to share their mission and resources with the audience.

Lauren Arnet, who plays Mrs. Green in the show and is a founding member of Take Two, is glad to be involved with the group and its mission again after some time away.

"It's so great to be back with the Take Two family," Arnet says.

"I love that it has given my family of three an opportunity to be involved in theatre while giving back to our community at the same time."

Director Long hopes the St. Louis community will turn out to experience the show and support the causes of Take Two and PFLAG. Long says the cast and crew are doing justice to the production both onstage and off.

"Here we are, building a prom. One note, one dance step, one paint stroke, one tux, one balloon at a time," he says.

"For most of my cast and crew, The Prom is just a metaphor for our lives and the struggle to be accepted and loved."

Tickets

Take Two's The Prom runs April 19-27th at Johnson Hall in Third Baptist Church in Grand Center. Tickets for VIP tables and reserved seating are available starting at $25. For tickets, show and venue information, visit taketwoproductions.org. For more information on Take Two Productions: