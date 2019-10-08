St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Announce 2019-2020 Participating Schools

The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation have announced the 41 participating schools for the 2019-2020 St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards season (SLHSMTA). The year-long adjudicating process kicks-off with Visitation Academy's Once Upon a Mattress, October 10-12 and continues through late April of next year. In early May of 2020, nominees will be announced in 14 categories, including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor and a new category, The Carol B. Loeb Production Enhancement Award. Modeled on The Tony Awards, the 2019-2020 SLHSMTA season will culminate with an awards ceremony on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 4 p.m. at The Fabulous Fox Theatre with the Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor advancing to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) in New York. Carol B. Loeb will serve as presenting sponsor with KTVI FOX2 and KPLR 11 partnering as media sponsors once again.



"The Fabulous Fox is pleased to partner with The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation to produce the annual St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards," said Fox Theatre Partner, Mary Strauss. "Every year, I am amazed by the wonderful talent and productions represented by the participating schools on the stage of the Fox Theatre."



"The Muny is elated to once again join The Fabulous Fox and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation for the fourth consecutive year as we usher in the next generation of musical theatre students," said Muny Director of Education, Tali Allen. "Each year, the number of participating schools continues to rise, as does the stature of each unique production. I have no doubt this season will produce highly entertaining performances throughout the St. Louis area."



"The St. Louis Metro area has so much high school musical talent we are bursting with pride. Our Foundation is fortunate to spearhead the celebration of the great work our schools produce," said Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation Executive Director, Judith Cullen. "It is an honor to bring industry professionals in to build a Broadway caliber production around these students and showcase our areas talented young adults."

2019-2020 Participating Schools

Visitation Academy, Once Upon a Mattress | Oct. 10-12

St. Joseph's Academy, Chicago: High School Edition | Oct. 25-26

Mehlville High School, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee | Nov. 7-9

Timberland High School, Little Shop of Horrors | Nov. 7-9

Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School, Into the Woods | Nov. 14-16

Marquette High School, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying | Nov. 14-17

McCluer High School, Sister Act | Feb. (dates TBA), 2020

Lafayette High School, Footloose | Feb. 6-8

Chaminade College Preparatory School, Les Misérables: School Edition | Feb. 13-15

Ladue Horton Watkins High School, Legally Blonde | Feb. 20-22

Westminster Christian Academy, Godspell | Feb. 20-22, 28-29

Christian Brothers College High School, The Music Man | Feb. 28-29, March 1

Incarnate Word Academy, Little Shop of Horrors | March 5-7

Rockwood Summit High School, Annie | March 5-7

Take 3 Christian Theater, Acts, a City Rising | March 13-15

Bishop DuBourg High School, High School Musical | March 19-21

Jersey Community High School, Bye Bye Birdie | March 19-22

Francis Howell North High School, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown | March 26-28

O'Fallon Township High School, The Addams Family | March 26-28

St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, Bright Star: School Edition | March 26-28

St. Dominic High School, Guys and Dolls | March 26-29

Edwardsville High School, Big Fish | March 27-29

Cor Jesu Academy, TBA | April 2-4

Kirkwood High School, The Addams Family | April 2-4

Mascoutah High School, Oklahoma! | April 2-4

Nerinx Hall, Mamma Mia! | April 2-4

Normandy High School, Purlie | April 3-4

Highland High School, Disney's The Little Mermaid | April 3-5

Ursuline Academy, TBA | April 6-8

Affton High School, TBA | April 16-18

Francis Howell Central High School, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee | April 16-18

Crossroads College Preparatory School, Mary Poppins | April 17-19

Belleville East High School, Once Upon a Mattress | April 23-25

Belleville West High School, On the Town | April 23-25

Hancock Place High School, Nunsense Mega-Musical | April 23-25

Whitfield School, TBA | April 23-26

Soldan International Studies High School, Chicago: High School Edition | April 24-25

DaySpring Arts and Education, Big Fish: School Edition | April 24-26

Metro-East Lutheran High School, TBA | April 24-26

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, TBD

Marquette Catholic High School, TBD



For more information about The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards, please visit slhsmta.com.





