Robin de Jesus Brings His Cabaret Show to St. Louis on November 16th and 17th

Last season at The Muny, actor Robin de Jesús received rave reviews for his work as Seymour in in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. Local area critics called his performance “highly perceptive and deeply sympathetic,” and “terrifically sung.” In 2012, he played the title role in ALADDIN at The Muny as well. In addition to his work here in St. Louis, de Jesús is a Broadway star, and the winner of the Drama Desk Award for originating the role of Sonny in the original Broadway company of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s IN THE HEIGHTS. He’s a three-time Featured Actor Tony nominee for his work in IN THE HEIGHTS, the 2010 revival of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, and THE BOYS IN THE BAND. In addition to his work in the theatre, he’s been in movies, most recently as Michael in “tick, tick...BOOM!” and has played multiple roles on TV shows. Next week, this bona-fide star of stage, screen and television will bring his solo cabaret show to St. Louis on November 16th and 17th in the ballroom of The Sheldon Concert Hall as part of the Cabaret Project of St. Louis.

In a recent interview, de Jesús told Broadway World how excited he was to return to St. Louis with a solo show that has been centered around St. Louis and specifically constructed for the local audience. He shared that St. Louis is a special place for him as an actor because he was given the opportunity to explore, stretch in range and play leading roles. St. Louis gave him the experience to learn how to lead a company and sustain his voice as an actor in a different way. He appreciated that The Muny has allowed him to play outside of typical type casting and that happened in St. Louis. De Jesús said that there are very few theaters that involve their city like The Muny does. The Muny mixes and integrates groups like The Muny Kids with the professional actors.

De Jesús shared that he tends to do more pop music in his solo shows, but because he connects St. Louis with theatre, his act for St. Louis has more musical theatre songs than his other shows have. He discussed that the first half of his show is a “get to know me” part of the show and the second half deals with process and healing as we’ve come out of a pandemic. He credits St. Louis with part of his healing because he had not performed in a musical in 5-years.

He said that the work to develop a cabaret show starts with creating a list of songs that speak to him and he wants to perform. Working with his Director Yvette Kojick and Music Director Kyle Brenn, they look at the list of songs to see if a theme sticks out. De Jesús said, “I lean into the songs that tell a story and add banter to the show.” He continued, “the choice has to be intentional.” Sometimes his director will throw a curveball at him and suggest a song that he had not expected and he realizes that the song needs to be part of the show. He said, "Then the last step of preparing for the show is working with my director Yvette to prepare the in-between song banter that make a cabaret show unique."

Broadway World asked de Jesús to talk about his career and the roles that have meant the most to him. “When I first arrived in New York I just wanted to be on that stage,” He continued, “I was so incredibly happy with my role in the ensemble of Rent.” De Jesus shared that once he crossed over and began doing principal work that it was difficult to go back.

He shared that he had been work shopping IN THE HEIGHTS since the beginning and the role that sticks out to him the most was Sonny in that show. He said, “That whole experience was magical. It meant so much to all of us in the cast because we were no longer the only Latino in a cast.” He shared that so many people flourished in their roles because they no longer had to pass as assimilating. There was safety in the space, pride in the work, and an opportunity for them to be themselves on stage.

De Jesús shared that he is looking forward to connecting with the St. Louis audience as himself versus a character that he is playing. He said, “I feel that we have collectively gone through so much over the past few years that I want to do a show that will provide comfort.” He will take the stage in the ballroom at The Sheldon Concert Hall at 7:30 pm on Thursday, November 16th and Friday, November 17th. Tickets are available for both shows by clicking the link below.