Review: SARA SHEPERD's Solo Cabaret Show is a Beautiful Evening of Music and Storytelling

The Cabaret Project of St. Louis welcomed Broadway’s Sara Sheperd to the Ballroom at The Sheldon for the first of two shows on Friday evening. Earlier that day, Sheperd was honored with a St. Louis Theatre Circle nomination as an Outstanding Lead Performer for her work starring as Carole King in The Muny’s production of BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL. Joining Sheperd on the stage was her father Scott, a St. Louisan for the past 17-years, to accompany her on piano.

Sheperd took the stage and blinded the audience with a sparkling smile. It was obvious that, on this particular evening, St. Louis was exactly where she wanted to be. She opened her show with Carole King’s “Beautiful,” launching into more than a dozen songs that were interwoven into her story. Her unbridled joy to share her talents radiated from the stage in the Sheldon Ballroom.

After the first song, Sheperd jumped off the stage and handed out five red envelopes to tables in the cabaret ballroom. Instead of structuring her story chronologically, the order of her show would be decided by what was in the envelopes. The idea worked magnificently, like a Christoper Nolan screenplay, where even Sheperd didn’t know what was coming next. The immediate engagement endeared the audience to her and allowed her intoxicating personality to shine through.

Sheperd has been bless with glorious voice and there is no doubt she has worked hard to perfect her instrument. Her show included several songs from Carole King’s songbook. She wowed the audience with her immense range taking on “Gimme Gimme” from THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, and illustrated what a gifted comedic musical theatre actor she is with a couple of zany songs that drew loud laughs from the audience. Sheperd had wrapped her audience around her little finger.

Then, she pulled out a sixth red envelope. Sheperd was now connecting on a whole different level. Sharing a deeply moving and emotional story, she told a part of her life journey that tugged at the hearts of her already adoring audience. It was at that moment that she delivered an inspired performance of one of the most iconic and beautifully written show tunes of all time. The first few lyrics she sung were goosebump and tear inducing. Her ability to deliver a composed performance while her audience wiped their eyes is a testament to her professionalism.

Not only is Sara Sheperd a wonderful singer and actor, but she is a magnificent storyteller. She charmed her audience with her warmth, entertained them with her sumptuous voice and delicious vibrato, and left them feeling a personal connection to a humble and kind artist.

Sheperd’s second show is on Saturday, February 3rd at 7:30pm in the upstairs Ballroom at The Sheldon Concert Hall. A few tickets remain and can be purchased by clicking the link below. Do not miss this opportunity to see one of the best cabaret performers ever to play St. Louis.