Review: AIDA at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

A timeless and tragic story of forbidden love opens the 37th season of STAGES St. Louis. In his first season as Executive Producer, Andrew Kuhlman, collaborating with artistic director Gayle Seay, has brought director Luis Salgado’s modern vision of AIDA to STAGES St. Louis. Originally produced on Broadway in 2000, Aida tells the story of a Nubian Princess, captured by the Egyptian Army and forced into slavery by Egyptian military captain Radames. Aida becomes the slave of Amneris, an Egyptian princess who is betrothed to Radames. AIDA explores the power of both undying and unrequited love that brings current day relevance to the stage at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

In a previous interview with Broadway World, Salgado discussed how his interpretation of AIDA is influenced by Robert Wilson, an experimental theatre director and playwright who is regarded as the world’s foremost vanguard theatre artist. This avant-garde production of AIDA juxtaposes a stark and simple set with modern, rock ‘n roll influenced lighting design and orchestrations that bring forward more of the rock elements of the Elton John’s score. Salgado’s unconventional choreography and blocking marries slow-motion movement with African cultural dance. While Salgado’s choices are modernistic, it is his focus on the characters and their love story, told through Elton John and Time Rice’s score that allows this production to provide an emotional wallop.

Wonu Ogunfowora portrays AIDA as a strong and noble member of the Nubian royal family. Her stoic demeanor conveys the resolute strength necessary to protect her people that have been captured by the Egyptian army. Ogunfowora handles the pop, gospel and African inspired music with ease. It’s her delivery of the score that most effectively conveys her softening as she falls deeply in love with her captor Radames (Ace Young.) Young is passable as Radames. He sings well enough to deliver his part of the score, however as a musical theater actor he is borderline effective at storytelling though song, making some contrived choices to express his emotions toward Aida.

Diana DeGarmo, last seen at STAGES St. Louis as Patsy Cline, is luminous as Amneris. She superbly expresses her optimism about love and ultimately conveys her disappointment through her character’s arc when she realizes her love for Radames is unrequited and won’t be returned. She delivers her pop influenced part of the score, especially “My Strongest Suit” with marvelous exuberance. Her presence is undeniable, and she display exceptional range as a musical theatre actor. The supporting company is outstanding lead by the extraordinary presence of Albert Jennings as Mereb and Jenny Mollet as Nehebka. Both Jennings and Mollet have amazing vocal power and are among the best in the entire company.

There is nothing theatrically traditional about the technical elements of this production. Herrick Goldman’s use of fluorescent neon lines in his contemporary lighting design is so unorthodox that it nearly becomes a character in the show. Goldman certainly hits on Salgado’s vision of rock inspired lighting but sometimes his bold choices can be a little too intrusive. Brad Musgrove’s over-the-top costume design is stunning, especially when expressing the style choices of Princess Amneris. The only miss in Musgrove’s costume design was the circus clown look created for the actor who played Pharaoh. It's whimsical design simply didn’t have the regal opulence expected for an unsympathetic Egyptian head of state.

Salgado, his company, and STAGES St. Louis delivers a touching story of fateful, forbidden and unrequited love with originality and panache. This producution may be visually different than expected, but it beats with the impassioned heart of the original production. The STAGES St. Louis production of AIDA runs through June 2nd in the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.