Review: AIDA at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

A timeless and tragic story of forbidden love opens the 37th season of STAGES St. Louis.

By: Jun. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season Photo 1 Video: Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season
Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Regional Premi Photo 4 Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For BEAUTIFUL at the Muny

Review: AIDA at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

A timeless and tragic story of forbidden love opens the 37th season of STAGES St. Louis. In his first season as Executive Producer, Andrew Kuhlman, collaborating with artistic director Gayle Seay, has brought director Luis Salgado’s modern vision of AIDA to STAGES St. Louis. Originally produced on Broadway in 2000, Aida tells the story of a Nubian Princess, captured by the Egyptian Army and forced into slavery by Egyptian military captain Radames. Aida becomes the slave of Amneris, an Egyptian princess who is betrothed to Radames. AIDA explores the power of both undying and unrequited love that brings current day relevance to the stage at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

In a previous interview with Broadway World, Salgado discussed how his interpretation of AIDA is influenced by Robert Wilson, an experimental theatre director and playwright who is regarded as the world’s foremost vanguard theatre artist. This avant-garde production of AIDA juxtaposes a stark and simple set with modern, rock ‘n roll influenced lighting design and orchestrations that bring forward more of the rock elements of the Elton John’s score. Salgado’s unconventional choreography and blocking marries slow-motion movement with African cultural dance. While Salgado’s choices are modernistic, it is his focus on the characters and their love story, told through Elton John and Time Rice’s score that allows this production to provide an emotional wallop.

Wonu Ogunfowora portrays AIDA as a strong and noble member of the Nubian royal family. Her stoic demeanor conveys the resolute strength necessary to protect her people that have been captured by the Egyptian army. Ogunfowora handles the pop, gospel and African inspired music with ease. It’s her delivery of the score that most effectively conveys her softening as she falls deeply in love with her captor Radames (Ace Young.) Young is passable as Radames. He sings well enough to deliver his part of the score, however as a musical theater actor he is borderline effective at storytelling though song, making some contrived choices to express his emotions toward Aida.

Diana DeGarmo, last seen at STAGES St. Louis as Patsy Cline, is luminous as Amneris. She superbly expresses her optimism about love and ultimately conveys her disappointment through her character’s arc when she realizes her love for Radames is unrequited and won’t be returned. She delivers her pop influenced part of the score, especially “My Strongest Suit” with marvelous exuberance. Her presence is undeniable, and she display exceptional range as a musical theatre actor. The supporting company is outstanding lead by the extraordinary presence of Albert Jennings as Mereb and Jenny Mollet as Nehebka. Both Jennings and Mollet have amazing vocal power and are among the best in the entire company.

There is nothing theatrically traditional about the technical elements of this production. Herrick Goldman’s use of fluorescent neon lines in his contemporary lighting design is so unorthodox that it nearly becomes a character in the show. Goldman certainly hits on Salgado’s vision of rock inspired lighting but sometimes his bold choices can be a little too intrusive. Brad Musgrove’s over-the-top costume design is stunning, especially when expressing the style choices of Princess Amneris. The only miss in Musgrove’s costume design was the circus clown look created for the actor who played Pharaoh. It's whimsical design simply didn’t have the regal opulence expected for an unsympathetic Egyptian head of state.

Salgado, his company, and STAGES St. Louis delivers a touching story of fateful, forbidden and unrequited love with originality and panache. This producution may be visually different than expected, but it beats with the impassioned heart of the original production. The STAGES St. Louis production of AIDA runs through June 2nd in the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.




RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
Winners Revealed For The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Photo
Winners Revealed For The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards winners were announced Friday, May 26 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

2
Interview: Luis Salgado of AIDA at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirk Photo
Interview: Luis Salgado of AIDA at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

Last year, Luis Salgado directed and choreographed IN THE HEIGHTS at STAGES St. Louis. It was among the most critically acclaimed productions of the year in St. Louis. His production was recognized with 11 St. Louis Critics Circle nominations and six wins including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Ensemble and Outstanding Choreography. This year, Salgado returns to STAGES St. Louis to direct and choreograph AIDA which opens on Wednesday, June 7th in the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. Broadway World had the opportunity to sit down today to talk with Salgado about the production, his creative team, and who has influenced him to become the powerhouse director and choreographer he has become.

3
Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at The Marcelle Theatre Photo
Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at The Marcelle Theatre

New Line Theatre’s production of A FUNNY THING HAPPENS ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM succeeds due to Scott Miller’s directorial vision and the comedic timing of Miller’s strong cast. There are plenty of laughs in the First Act, but the second act builds to a crescendo of complete hilarity. Miller’s blocking and the actors’ execution of  the Second Act chase scene is downright madcap. Ann Hier Brown’s delivery of “That Dirty Old Man,” Kent Coffel and Chris Moore’s delivery of “Lovely,” and the Company’s collaboration on “Funeral Sequence” keeps the audience laughing nonstop following the intermission. The remaining cast Jason Blackburn, Danny Brown, Gary Cox, Robert Doyle, Nathan Hakenewerth, Brittany Kohl Hester, Aarin Kamphoefner, Ian McCreary and Sarah Wilkinson rely on their deadpan delivery and comedic timing to deliver big laughs throughout the show.

4
Review: GLORIA: A LIFE at Wool Sutdio Theatre Photo
Review: GLORIA: A LIFE at Wool Sutdio Theatre

Jenni Ryan gives a magnificent performance as Steinem. She paints Steinem with human vulnerability. Her characterization elicits audience empathy as she exposes the incertitude Steinem experienced in her early work. Ryan illustrates Steinem finding her voice and ultimately demonstrates Steinem’s maturation to a confident activist who raises issues without fear. It is commendable that Ryan stepped into the role just a week before opening night due to a last-minute casting change and delivered a solid performance.

From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour of ... (read more about this author)

Interview: Luis Salgado of AIDA at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts CenterInterview: Luis Salgado of AIDA at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center
Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at The Marcelle TheatreReview: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at The Marcelle Theatre
Review: GLORIA: A LIFE at Wool Sutdio TheatreReview: GLORIA: A LIFE at Wool Sutdio Theatre
Previews: YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU at Midnight Company at The Blue Strawberry Showroom and LoungePreviews: YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU at Midnight Company at The Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge

Videos

Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2023 Video Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2023
Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical Video
Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination Video
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (5/31-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vampire Lesbians of Sodom
Stray Dog Theatre (6/08-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Years
The Chapel (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gloria: A Life
The J's Wool Studio Theatre (6/01-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (6/01-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nerd
Moonstone Theatre Company (7/06-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You