Review: ADAM PASCAL at Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge

Adam Pascal captivates his audience at Blue Strawberry with personal stories and music.

By: Oct. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's New Musical LABEL•LESS Will Embark on Tour This Fall Photo 3 Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's New Musical LABEL•LESS Will Embark on Tour This Fall
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Review: ADAM PASCAL at Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge

Skilled cabaret performing is more than just an artist singing their songs. The thing that makes a cabaret concert special is an artist’s connection with their audience that stems from the stories that are woven between the songs of their set. On Friday night at Blue Strawberry, Broadway veteran Adam Pascal captivated his audience who came for his soaring tenor and skilled musicianship with compelling and often humorous stories about his career.

Pascal told Broadway World in September that he is aware that his audiences come to his show because they want to hear him sing from songs from his vast amount of work in musical theatre. From the first notes sung it was apparent that Pascal’s multi-octave tenor is world class. He worked his way through the set astounding his audience with the upper register of his rock tenor voice singing acoustic arrangements of songs from the theatre peppered with rock classics from U2, Billy Joel, and Elton John that he used during the audition process for RENT, AIDA, and the other shows. His first notes of Billy Joel’s “Vienna” were goosebump inducing and his performance of Andrew Lloyd Webbers’ “Heaven on their Minds” from JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR was celestial. He surprised the audience with some stellar arrangements of songs from CABARET and CHICAGO that were his favorites from the shows instead of what his character sang. Pascal gave his audience exactly what they came for with a healthy dose of material from RENT.

What made this evening with Pascal and his guitar extraordinary was his storytelling. He shared details about his career, his struggles, his successes and the choices he has made along the way. His very personal account of his dreams and aspirations were engrossing and filled with humor and plenty of laughs. This is a man who has elevated a one-man acoustic show into a performance that is beyond what most artists can achieve with a cabaret show.

After seeing many performers in solo performances, Pascal’s show on Friday night at Blue Strawberry may be one of the best cabaret performances to play St. Louis. His voice is otherworldly and his work on the guitar was virtuosic. His fans came for the theatre tunes, relished the rock performances, delighted in his stories, and left with treasured memories of their intimate evening with the Adam Pascal.

There are two additional opportunities to see Adam Pascal at Blue Strawberry, Saturday October 7th at 7:30 PM and Sunday, October 8th at 7:00 PM. Seating is extremely limited. Click the ticket link below for more information.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Comes to St. Louis Next Month Photo
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Comes to St. Louis Next Month

TINA- The Tina Turner Musical is coming to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre next month. Performances run November 14-26. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Regional Premiere of THE MAD ONES to be Presented at The Marcelle in November Photo
Regional Premiere of THE MAD ONES to be Presented at The Marcelle in November

Experience the regional premiere of The Mad Ones, a captivating musical production, at The Marcelle in St. Louis. Follow Samantha Brown as she faces a life-changing decision while reminiscing about her past. Don't miss this highly anticipated show featuring talented performers Melissa Felps, Grace Langford, Sarah Gene Dowling, and Cody Cole.

3
Student Blog: Writing Plays: How the Heck Do I Do It? Photo
Student Blog: Writing Plays: How the Heck Do I Do It?

I try to tell myself that that the stories I have to tell are incredibly important and that I should tell them. And I am learning to believe that. All of our stories deserve to be told and need to be told.

4
Circus Harmony Will Host Harmonious Hooping Happy Hour Event This Week Photo
Circus Harmony Will Host Harmonious Hooping Happy Hour Event This Week

Circus Harmony is throwing its first Harmonious Hooping Happy Hour! Learn more about this upcoming unique event and find out how to attend here!

From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour of ... James Lindhorst">(read more about this author)

Review: PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S TRAVELING POST-APOCALYPTIC ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL at Blue Strawberry Showroom and LoungeReview: PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S TRAVELING POST-APOCALYPTIC ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge
Interview: Adam Pascal Brings His Solo Show Back to Blue Strawberry Showroom and LoungeInterview: Adam Pascal Brings His Solo Show Back to Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge
Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at STAGES St. Louis is Rollicking Rock 'n Roll FunReview: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at STAGES St. Louis is Rollicking Rock 'n Roll Fun
Previews: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG and JOE SERAFINI Bring Their Cabaret Shows to Blue Strawberry Showroom and LoungePreviews: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG and JOE SERAFINI Bring Their Cabaret Shows to Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge

Videos

Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater Video
Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET Video
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Jones: Let Me Be Frank
Blue Strawberry (10/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beth Leavel
Blue Strawberry (10/20-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wedding Singer
Florissant Performing Arts Center (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joe Serafini from Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Blue Strawberry (10/27-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BODYTRAFFIC
Touhill Performing Arts Center (4/06-4/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Adam Pascal
Blue Strawberry (10/06-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Fox Theatre (1/23-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia!
Fox Theatre (2/13-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweet Potato Queens
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (2/29-3/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trinity Irish Dance Company
Touhill Performing Arts Center (11/11-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You