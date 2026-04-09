PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC To Make St. Louis Premiere At New Jewish Theatre

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New Jewish Theatre will present the St. Louis premiere of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC by Tony Award–nominated playwright Joshua Harmon from April 16 through May 3, 2026 at the Wool Studio Theatre. The production is directed by NJT Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet.

Set in Paris across multiple generations, the play begins in 1944 as a Jewish family awaits news during World War II and continues more than 70 years later as their descendants confront questions of safety, identity, and belonging. Spanning five generations, the work examines themes of heritage and the long-term impact of antisemitism.

COMPANION EVENTS

A series of events will accompany the production, led by dramaturg Dr. Dorian Stuber, Emeritus Professor at Hendrix College and a member of the Missouri Holocaust Education and Awareness Commission.

CROISSANTS AND CONVERSATION

Thursday, April 23 at 2:00 p.m.

St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum

A discussion of Jewish life in France and stories from St. Louis families with connections to that history.

HIDDEN HISTORY: A MEMOIR OF SURVIVAL IN PARIS

Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m.

St. Louis Jewish Community Center

A conversation focused on Rue Ordener, Rue Labat, recounting philosopher Sarah Kofman’s experience in hiding during World War II.

POST-PERFORMANCE DISCUSSIONS WITH DR. STUBER

Sunday, April 19 following the 2:00 p.m. performance

Saturday, April 25 following the 4:00 p.m. performance

Saturday, May 2 following the 2:00 p.m. performance

TICKET INFORMATION

Performances will take place Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at the Wool Studio Theatre, located at 2 Millstone Campus Drive in St. Louis, Missouri. Tickets and showtimes are available by calling 314-442-3283 or visiting jccstl.com/njt.