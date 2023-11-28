Nikki Glaser Brings THE GOOD GIRL TOUR To The Fabulous Fox, April 27

The Fabulous Fox Theatre is thrilled to announce comedian and St. Louis native Nikki Glaser will bring her “The Good Girl Tour” to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Saturday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. online at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.

Nikki Glaser is one of the funniest female voices in comedy today. For nearly two decades at clubs across the country, and as the host of three hit podcasts, Nikki has been honing her shockingly honest, no-holds barred style of comedy. Her daily show, THE NIKKI GLASER PODCAST, launched in March 2021 through iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network. It is a daily companion podcast that is peppered with Nikki's sense of humor and honesty to help keep listeners sane, well-informed, and laughing through life. In July of 2022, she headlined her first HBO comedy special, GOOD CLEAN FILTH, which has been nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special. Nikki is currently on her nationwide and international comedy tour, THE GOOD GIRL TOUR, which kicked off in January 2023.

Nikki is also the host and executive producer of the hit HBO Max reality dating series FBOY ISLAND. FBOY ISLAND follows three women on a tropical island where they're joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. The Washington Post hailed the series as “deliciously twisty” and TIME called it a “compelling and clever masterpiece” with “smart execution” noting that, “An advisor to the women and a gentle antagonist to the FBoys, Glaser, a comedian, brings just the right level of self-aware humor.” Season one of FBOY ISLAND had the biggest premiere weekend for an HBO Max Original reality series since the platform's launch. The second season premiered in July 2022.

Nikki recently took her love of reality TV to the next level by starring in, and executive producing, the E! half-hour reality sitcom WELCOME HOME NIKKI GLASER? Uprooted from her fast-paced Hollywood lifestyle, Nikki returns to her hometown of St. Louis where she embarks on a hilarious and often uncomfortable journey of self-discovery. Unfiltered, relatable, and unapologetically herself, Nikki navigates friends, family, and romance as a homegrown local celebrity.

Previously, Nikki was flexing her over-sharing muscle as the host of Comedy Central's first live daily morning show, YOU UP WITH NIKKI GLASER for SiriusXM, which ran from February 2018 to October 2020. Nikki's recent Netflix comedy special, BANGIN', was released October 2019. BANGIN' was the most watched specials on Netflix when it premiered. Nikki hosted, co-created and executive produced the critically acclaimed and daring comedic show, NOT SAFE WITH NIKKI GLASER, for Comedy Central and NIKKI & SARA LIVE for MTV.

Nikki was a standout at the Comedy Central Roasts of Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis, and Rob Lowe, which led to her guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and hosting the inaugural edition of the 2021 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS: UNSCRIPTED, which earned her stellar reviews. She also had memorable film and television roles in Judd Apatow's TRAINWRECK, NBC's AP BIO and INSIDE Amy Schumer, amongst others. And in November of 2022 Nikki was a triumph coming in third place on the 9th season of the hit FOX series THE MASKED SINGER.

Nikki has multiple stand-up specials and late-night TV appearances in which she jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world. Nikki's past and current struggles with anorexia, depression, and anxiety are fair game in both her stand-up, and in-depth interviews with THE Howard Stern SHOW, WTF with MARC MARON, CONAN O´BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND and THE Joe Rogan EXPERIENCE. She has become a complete open book on mic - and not just for the laughs, she's also adamant on being the empowering voice for women that she yearned for as a confused adolescent.