New Jewish Theatre Unveils 2027 Season with EUREKA DAY Premiere

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New Jewish Theatre has announced its 29th season, featuring five productions that bring acclaimed contemporary works, classic American theatre, and an award-winning musical to St. Louis audiences in 2027. The season explores themes of community, identity, resilience, and family through a mix of comedy, drama, and musical theatre.

“NJT has developed a reputation for presenting some of the most unique and high-quality theatre in St. Louis,” said Rebekah Scallet, NJT Artistic Director. “For our 29th season, I’ve assembled an exciting mix of both new and classic productions that I hope will resonate with audiences across St. Louis.”

The 2027 season features:

Eureka Day

By Jonathan Spector | March 25–April 11, 2027

A mumps outbreak at the Eureka Day School in Berkeley, California, forces its idealistic school board to confront a question at the heart of contemporary society: How do you build consensus when no one can agree on the facts? This delightfully prescient and pointedly funny satire examines the challenges of community, communication, and collective decision-making.

A Tony Award winning play, Eureka Day makes its St. Louis premiere at NJT, bringing a timely, headline-inspired comedy to local audiences.

Photograph 51

By Anna Ziegler | May 27–June 13, 2027

Rosalind Franklin, a 20th century British and Jewish scientist, dedicated herself to uncovering the structure of DNA. In this moving portrait, Franklin and a chorus of fellow scientists revisit the pursuit of discovery, illuminating the achievements of a trailblazing, fiercely independent woman whose contributions have too often been overlooked.

Written by Anna Ziegler, whose play The Wanderers was produced by NJT in 2023, Photograph 51 shines a light on a remarkable woman whose place in scientific history deserves greater recognition.

Biloxi Blues

By Neil Simon | July 22–August 8, 2027

In the second installment of Neil Simon’s acclaimed Brighton Beach trilogy, aspiring writer Eugene Jerome leaves his Brooklyn home for Army boot camp in Biloxi, Mississippi in 1943. As Eugene navigates military life, he encounters new friendships, unexpected challenges, and the experiences that will shape his coming of age.

With Biloxi Blues, NJT completes its presentation of Simon’s trilogy, which begins with Brighton Beach Memoirs and concludes with Broadway Bound. Although NJT has produced the other two plays multiple times, this marks the first time Biloxi Blues will appear in the Wool Studio Theatre.

Farewell Mr. Haffman

By Jean-Philippe Daguerre | Adapted by Jeremy Sams | September 9–26, 2027

Set in Nazi-occupied Paris in 1942, this gripping drama follows a Jewish jewelry store owner and his employee as they enter a desperate and perilous agreement with far-reaching consequences. As survival demands difficult choices, the play explores morality, complicity and the human cost of living under oppression.

Based on one of France’s most successful and long-running plays, this new English-language adaptation brings a compelling story of courage and survival to NJT. The original French play was also adapted into the film Adieu Monsieur Haffmann, which previously screened as part of the Jewish Film Festival at the J.

Falsettos

Music and Lyrics by William Finn; Book by William Finn and James Lapine | December 2–19, 2027

This Tony Award-winning musical is a heartfelt celebration of family in all its forms. Set in the 1970s and 1980s, the story follows Marvin, who leaves his wife, Trina, for his new boyfriend, Whizzer, while their son, Jason, navigates adolescence and prepares for his Bar Mitzvah. Through humor, heartbreak and unforgettable music, the characters discover what it means to build a family amid change.

A major hit when NJT first produced it in 2004, Falsettos returns as a beloved classic by Jewish composer and lyricist William Finn, also known for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The production honors Finn’s legacy following his death in 2025.

“Whether through the vehicle of comedy, drama, or music, each work in the 2027 season speaks to a different facet of our world today,” Scallet said. “They entertain us while asking questions about how we confront hatred, find love, or create family.”

Season Subscriptions and Flex Passes for NJT’s 2027 season go on sale December 3, 2026. Single tickets will be available beginning January 18, 2027. For subscription information, tickets and additional details, visit jccstl.com/njt.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 01 Hrs 06 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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