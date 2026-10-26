Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
New Jewish Theatre Unveils 2027 Season with EUREKA DAY Premiere
The St. Louis theater will present five productions including works by Neil Simon, Anna Ziegler, and William Finn.
New Jewish Theatre has announced its 29th season, featuring five productions that bring acclaimed contemporary works, classic American theatre, and an award-winning musical to St. Louis audiences in 2027. The season explores themes of community, identity, resilience, and family through a mix of comedy, drama, and musical theatre.
“NJT has developed a reputation for presenting some of the most unique and high-quality theatre in St. Louis,” said Rebekah Scallet, NJT Artistic Director. “For our 29th season, I’ve assembled an exciting mix of both new and classic productions that I hope will resonate with audiences across St. Louis.”
The 2027 season features:
Eureka Day
By Jonathan Spector | March 25–April 11, 2027
A mumps outbreak at the Eureka Day School in Berkeley, California, forces its idealistic school board to confront a question at the heart of contemporary society: How do you build consensus when no one can agree on the facts? This delightfully prescient and pointedly funny satire examines the challenges of community, communication, and collective decision-making.
A Tony Award winning play, Eureka Day makes its St. Louis premiere at NJT, bringing a timely, headline-inspired comedy to local audiences.
Photograph 51
By Anna Ziegler | May 27–June 13, 2027
Rosalind Franklin, a 20th century British and Jewish scientist, dedicated herself to uncovering the structure of DNA. In this moving portrait, Franklin and a chorus of fellow scientists revisit the pursuit of discovery, illuminating the achievements of a trailblazing, fiercely independent woman whose contributions have too often been overlooked.
Written by Anna Ziegler, whose play The Wanderers was produced by NJT in 2023, Photograph 51 shines a light on a remarkable woman whose place in scientific history deserves greater recognition.
Biloxi Blues
By Neil Simon | July 22–August 8, 2027
In the second installment of Neil Simon’s acclaimed Brighton Beach trilogy, aspiring writer Eugene Jerome leaves his Brooklyn home for Army boot camp in Biloxi, Mississippi in 1943. As Eugene navigates military life, he encounters new friendships, unexpected challenges, and the experiences that will shape his coming of age.
With Biloxi Blues, NJT completes its presentation of Simon’s trilogy, which begins with Brighton Beach Memoirs and concludes with Broadway Bound. Although NJT has produced the other two plays multiple times, this marks the first time Biloxi Blues will appear in the Wool Studio Theatre.
Farewell Mr. Haffman
By Jean-Philippe Daguerre | Adapted by Jeremy Sams | September 9–26, 2027
Set in Nazi-occupied Paris in 1942, this gripping drama follows a Jewish jewelry store owner and his employee as they enter a desperate and perilous agreement with far-reaching consequences. As survival demands difficult choices, the play explores morality, complicity and the human cost of living under oppression.
Based on one of France’s most successful and long-running plays, this new English-language adaptation brings a compelling story of courage and survival to NJT. The original French play was also adapted into the film Adieu Monsieur Haffmann, which previously screened as part of the Jewish Film Festival at the J.
Falsettos
Music and Lyrics by William Finn; Book by William Finn and James Lapine | December 2–19, 2027
This Tony Award-winning musical is a heartfelt celebration of family in all its forms. Set in the 1970s and 1980s, the story follows Marvin, who leaves his wife, Trina, for his new boyfriend, Whizzer, while their son, Jason, navigates adolescence and prepares for his Bar Mitzvah. Through humor, heartbreak and unforgettable music, the characters discover what it means to build a family amid change.
A major hit when NJT first produced it in 2004, Falsettos returns as a beloved classic by Jewish composer and lyricist William Finn, also known for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The production honors Finn’s legacy following his death in 2025.
“Whether through the vehicle of comedy, drama, or music, each work in the 2027 season speaks to a different facet of our world today,” Scallet said. “They entertain us while asking questions about how we confront hatred, find love, or create family.”
Season Subscriptions and Flex Passes for NJT’s 2027 season go on sale December 3, 2026. Single tickets will be available beginning January 18, 2027. For subscription information, tickets and additional details, visit jccstl.com/njt.
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