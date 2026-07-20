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Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Show is Coming to The Fabulous Fox in December

The 40th anniversary tour will play at The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis Friday, December 4.

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Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Show is Coming to The Fabulous Fox in December

Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate more than 40 Years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry!

Davis said the hallmark tour will play at The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis Friday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m. Two traveling ensembles will hold performances in cities across the country.

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD’s have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for more than 40 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. 

This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting including 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects – capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with ICON LIVE.

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