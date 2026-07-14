CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE to Return to The Fabulous Fox

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CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will return to St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox this holiday season December 18-19 with a holiday spectacular for the entire family. As the original cirque holiday theatrical event, this annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around contemporary circus arts.

On Christmas Eve, young Clara returns home only to learn that a snowstorm may keep her family from joining her. Just as loneliness begins to settle in, two whimsical singers appear and whisk her away into HOLIDAZE, a fantastical world full of color, wonder, and breathtaking circus acts. As she journeys through this magical realm, Clara becomes part of the adventure, forming unexpected friendships and discovering her own courage.

The ensemble includes aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, acrobatics, and much more. With new music including beloved holiday favorites sung live, new sets, sparkling scenery, and stunning costumes, guests from children to seniors will be on the edge of their seats as holiday characters come to life on the most magical of nights.

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